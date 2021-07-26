ARLINGTON, Va., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "RMA is happy to be an awardee on this multiple award BPA. This BPA provides a great avenue to continue supporting our Armed Forces," stated Marc Hebert, a member of the RMA Proposal Capture and Review Team. The proposal win team consisted of Reza Mahbod, Marc Hebert, Kris Samiley Gonzales, Neda Haghighat, George Fallon, and Holly Donley.
The Comptroller is the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense for budgetary and fiscal matters, including financial management, accounting policy and systems, management control systems, budget formulation and execution, contract and audit administration, and general management improvement programs.
"RMA is thrilled to be a part of this BPA. We are a mission-critical partner to OUSD(C) in a number of capacities and look forward to both executing and assisting with OUSD(C) audits and examinations," stated Reza Mahbod, President of RMA.
ABOUT RMA ASSOCIATES
RMA Associates, LLC (RMA) is a small and growing professional services firm that provides audit, consulting, and advisory services. RMA provides measurable and lasting results through creative thinking, data sharing, digital transformation, anticipating outcomes, and simplifying the complex.
