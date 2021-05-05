NORWALK, Conn., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RMA of Connecticut, a leading fertility practice whose exceptional quality and care helps couples and individuals grow their family, has announced the opening of a new office in Harrison, New York. The new location will be led by Dr. Ilana Ressler and Dr. Laura Meyer, board certified fertility specialists who will deliver high quality care to patients in the region by providing a full range of diagnostic and treatment services for fertility preservation, infertility and third party reproduction.
As the largest fertility center in Fairfield county, RMA of Connecticut has provided personalized and comprehensive care to patients from Connecticut and southeastern New York for almost 20 years. The new Harrison space is located at 440 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite 501, expanding RMA of Connecticut's patient-centered care to more conveniently serve Westchester County. The Harrison office will offer new patient consultations, fertility diagnostics including blood tests and physical exams, morning monitoring for patients during a treatment cycle, nutrition counseling, and andrology services including semen analysis and intrauterine insemination.
"We are so excited to share this news of expansion with our patients in New York, offering convenient access to world class care to those in Westchester County and nearby communities," says Dr. Ilana Ressler, Reproductive Endocrinologist at RMA of Connecticut and one of the lead physicians working out of the Harrison office. "The new office will be a full satellite operation, consisting of welcoming meeting spaces, multiple exam rooms, an on-site laboratory, and diagnostic testing capabilities."
Dr. Laura Meyer will also be a lead physician in the Harrison office. "All of our offices are designed with the patients in mind, and we know they will feel that as soon as they step inside our new Harrison location. We pride ourselves on treating the whole patient, providing state-of-the art care in a warm and supportive environment, and we are excited to expand these services to Westchester County."
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit rmact.com.
About Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut (RMA of Connecticut)
RMA of Connecticut is a leader in fertility care, specializing in a range of infertility treatments. Our assisted reproductive technologies (ART) include intrauterine insemination (IUI), in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT). RMA of Connecticut is Fairfield County's largest fertility clinic and egg donation center. Through RMA of Connecticut's Integrated Fertility and Wellness Center, we offer nutrition counseling, individual and couples psychological counseling, acupuncture and yoga, as well as financing and support services for our patients going through infertility treatment.
Our internationally recognized Gay Parents To Be® program at RMA of Connecticut specializes in LGBTQ family building. For the last four years, RMA of Connecticut has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign.
Media Contact
Stacy Callahan, Astonish Media Group, 9179721101, stacy@astonishmediagroup.com
SOURCE Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut