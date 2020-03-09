CHICAGO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- rMark Bio, a leader in the application of AI to accelerate innovation, collaboration, and scientific discovery for life sciences, and West Monroe Partners, a national business and technology consultancy, today announced the formation of the industry's first Medical Affairs Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence (CoE) focused on supporting transformation within life science organizations. The AI CoE will be known as MA(X).
Artificial Intelligence and digital innovation are reshaping life science organizations. As organizations continue to navigate an increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem, the medical affairs teams are uniquely positioned to strategically engage health care professionals (HCP) and key opinion leaders (KOL). While artificial intelligence is poised to accelerate and optimize HCP and KOL engagement strategies, barriers to change (e.g., cultural, data, etc.) may inhibit adoption of new ways of working, thus delaying or limiting value realization. To help enable success, rMark Bio and West Monroe launched MA(X).
MA(X) industry and technology experts work alongside medical affairs leadership to understand how leveraging artificial intelligence can unify their medical strategies and develop a data-driven approach to position medical affairs as a competitive advantage. MA(X) leverages rMark Bio's Cue platform to analyze public global data, existing business systems, and real-time field observations to provide an actionable view of key stakeholder beliefs and behavior in order to obtain improved engagement and outcomes.
"Over the past five years, we have been working alongside medical affairs teams to deploy our Cue solution to help align leadership and field team on engagement strategies for key opinion leaders," said Jason Smith, CEO of rMark Bio. "Now with our partners at West Monroe, we are taking a broader approach with MA(X) to understanding the organization's readiness for artificial intelligence, the impact to the organization, and the change management required to be successful."
MA(X) brings together West Monroe's deep business and technical experience with rMark Bio's global data analytics and artificial intelligence platform. Utilizing machine learning, advanced data analytics, and human centered design — the partnership will empower medical affairs teams within life sciences companies to more readily adopt solutions to help them utilize data intelligence to build competitive advantage.
"Our partnership with rMark Bio is the result of an extensive evaluation of the landscape and our resulting conviction that together we can create a truly differentiated solution," said Robert H. Eubanks, Director at West Monroe Partners. "In jointly developing MA(X), we blended the distinctive competencies of our two firms to create something unique for our clients. Our joint ambition is to help our clients be successful in the evolving healthcare landscape."
rMark Bio and West Monroe will be showcasing MA(X) at the Medical Affairs Professional Society Conference (MAPS) in Miami, FL, March 9th – 11th. Visit their booth to learn more about how MA(X) is helping global medical affairs transform.
About rMark Bio
rMark Bio, Inc. was created to transform the life sciences industries by making artificial intelligence simple to adopt, easy to use and continuously transformative through a holistic approach incorporating strategy, technology and people power. Founded in 2015 by Jason M. Smith, CEO, and Lev Becker, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, rMark Bio is based in Chicago and Seattle. rMark Bio provides services to the top 20 pharmaceutical companies globally and has partnered with industry-leading technology and healthcare organizations, including Microsoft, nVidia, Apigee/Google, and MATTER. Learn more about rMark Bio at www.rmarkbio.com.
About West Monroe Partners
West Monroe is a national business and technology consulting firm that partners with dynamic organizations to reimagine, build, and operate their businesses at peak performance. Our team of more than 1,400 professionals is comprised of an uncommon blend of business consultants and deep technologists. This unique combination of expertise enables us to design, develop, implement, and run strategic business and technology solutions that yield a dramatic commercial impact on our clients' profitability and performance. For more information, visit www.wmp.com.