BOULDER, Colo., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At a time when the stakes couldn't be higher, RMI is gaining a transformative communications and marketing leader uniquely suited to advancing its mission to transform energy for a zero-carbon future.
The global non-profit announced today that it has hired veteran energy and environmental journalist and former Edelman Editorial Director and Executive Vice President Dina Cappiello to join as Managing Director, Communications and Marketing. Cappiello will oversee RMI's integrated internal and external communications and marketing function, which includes media relations, social media and website content and is responsible for promoting dozens of reports each year on the clean energy transition.
Her hire comes at a pivotal moment for RMI and the climate movement domestically and globally. RMI recently committed all its programs to the goal of keeping warming to 1.5°C and announced the formation of Canary Media, an independent media outlet devoted to coverage of the energy transition.
"RMI is comprised of some of the foremost experts in the world when it comes to clean energy solutions to address climate change. We now have a person to lead our communications team who is an expert in her own right," said RMI CEO Jules Kortenhorst. "Dina is not only an expert in RMI's subject matter, but she is also a pro in translating complex and scientific topics in ways that move audiences."
Cappiello spent nearly six years at the global communications firm Edelman in Washington D.C., where she developed and led the first combined Editorial and Media Strategies team. Comprised of former journalists and media relations experts, the team specialized in finding and executing stories for brands, companies and associations in multiple formats across earned, owned and social channels. Her innovative approach was recognized by the firm locally and globally.
Prior to Edelman, Cappiello spent 15 years as an award-winning energy and environmental journalist for the Times Union in Albany, N.Y., the Houston Chronicle, Congressional Quarterly, ClimateWire and the Associated Press, where she led energy and environmental coverage in D.C. A scientist by training, Cappiello was one of the first graduates of Columbia University's Earth and Environmental Science Journalism program, where she earned master's degrees in environmental science and journalism. She also holds an undergraduate degree in biology from Georgetown University.
"At this stage in my career, I want to devote all of my energy to showcasing how RMI is changing how we consume, conserve and create energy to avert the climate crisis," Cappiello said. "As someone who bridges both science and communications, RMI is an ideal place for me."
As part of her role, Cappiello will also sit on the board of Canary Media, where she will serve as an advisor to the online media company. Cappiello is a former board member of the Society of Environmental Journalists.
"Given the deadline we are on to solve the climate crisis, the environmental beat is the most important one on the planet right now. I couldn't be prouder to work for an organization that is supporting top-notch journalism on this critical topic at a time when the number of journalists is declining," said Cappiello. "To be a part of this new media company even at arms-length is an honor, and for me, coming full circle."
