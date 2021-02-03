ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its inception in 1991, RNA Facilities Management has been operated by Mufid Farha and the Farha family. Mufid was looking for a partner to enhance the organization and continue its rapid growth beyond RNA's current six state footprint. "What we see in Bryson and the Revolent team is exactly what we need to continue elevating our services and to ensure our growth across the country. I am looking forward to working with Revolent, while continuing be an active partner at RNA," Farha stated.
"We have been diligently getting to know Mufid and his company for a year now and were immediately drawn to the culture of RNA. The strong relationships with their customers, tenured employees and operational excellence instilled by the Farha family were evident throughout the organization. With Revolent's partnership, we intend to continue to build upon this," stated Bryson Raver, Managing Partner of Revolent Capital Solutions.
Revolent completed three acquisitions in 2020, creating one of the fastest growing national providers of facilities maintenance and janitorial companies in the US. They will look to continue the trend in 2021, partnering with founders and management teams.
Revolent Capital Solutions is a Tampa-based private investment enterprise founded and capitalized by entrepreneurs. We seek family and founder owned businesses looking for liquidity, while providing ownership opportunities for management teams and an ecosystem designed to foster organic and acquisitive growth. Revolent is distinct because we intentionally built our enterprise to be the catalyst for long-term advancement of companies and its stakeholders driven by our experience, capital, and professional network. We combine a long-term, hold period with a flexible approach to investing, tailored to meet the needs of both entrepreneurs and senior management teams. For more information, please visit http://www.revolentcapitalsolutions.com.
