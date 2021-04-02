AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoadVantage, the #1-rated F&I provider as voted by automotive Dealers, is extremely pleased to announce the addition of industry veteran Bob Corbin as the new President of Sales while Randy Ross will be promoted to company President.
The Next Level of Company Evolution
To achieve the flexibility required for the next level of expansion, RoadVantage will be restructuring. These changes will help the company drive sales to even higher levels than the already impressive record. The dual goals will be to help our Agent Partners expand their businesses while seeking fresh, new growth opportunities. As of April 2nd, 2021, industry veteran Bob Corbin will join the team as the new President of Sales and make a positive difference for all involved.
"I'm honored to join the RoadVantage team as the company continues to post repeated record sales," said Bob Corbin. "I appreciate the trust placed in me by CEO Garret Lacour, and I'm excited to help this company grow even faster than ever before."
Changing Roles for a Fast-Growing Company
Randy Ross has done an outstanding job for the company as President of Sales considering the terrific success RoadVantage has enjoyed over the last couple of years. Randy will now be taking on the title of RoadVantage President. While in the Sales Department, Steve Chandler and Michael Picolo will continue to create sales growth with leadership roles guiding the Sales team's RVPs and ADMs.
"We appreciate the daily efforts of everyone on our team to be the best in the business. We are impressed with our entire staff's professionalism and proud of the company we've built," said Randy Ross, President. "I'm energized by the changes we're making, and I look forward to my new role as President. Our company will be able to offer even greater service to our Agent Partners."
"Bob Corbin is the next logical addition to our efforts," said Garret Lacour, RoadVantage CEO. "Bob will be an outstanding leader for our Sales Team. He has done this repeatedly with incredible success, and we are very excited about what he can do for our company! Our 4.8 rating with over 240 Google Reviews and top honors for four years running with Diamond wins in the Dealers' Choice Awards are proof positive that we are the best, and Bob will help us deliver even more value. We will continue to prove our value as a premier provider to our Agents, Dealers, and customers."
The David and Goliath Story of RoadVantage
RoadVantage has developed a phenomenal record — from a start-up in 2011 to becoming a key player in the F&I marketplace in just ten years. A David and Goliath story, RoadVantage has proven that the biggest is not always the best! With visionary leadership and a fresh approach, the multi-year award-winning company has pioneered many industry innovations. Progressive products offering True Coverage eliminate headaches and provide the coverage today's customers expect. Technology solutions streamline processes for Agents and Dealers, and a focus on exceptional customer service has resulted in the highest levels of claims service.
RoadVantage delivers on promises and disrupts business as usual, and the industry is taking notice. Through partnerships with General Agents nationwide, RoadVantage has built a solid reputation as a company that delivers. Agents have rewarded RoadVantage with unmatched year-over-year growth and fierce loyalty to the value the company provides to them and their Dealers.
About RoadVantage
Fueled by innovation, led by industry veterans, and powered by passion for creating an exceptional customer experience, RoadVantage is the #1-rated F&I provider in the industry. With a team that leverages technology and a streamlined approach, RoadVantage is setting new standards for performance, with exclusionary programs providing the most comprehensive coverages available anywhere in the industry today. RoadVantage's industry-leading service levels result in 98% of claims approved in seven minutes or less and 99% of claims paid within one hour of receipt of a signed invoice. RoadVantage offers a full portfolio of mechanical VSC and ancillary products through certified agents and is headquartered in Austin, TX with regional offices in Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Phoenix, AZ; St. Augustine, FL; and Richmond, VA. For more information, visit http://www.roadvantage.com.
