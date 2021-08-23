FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rob Baker is a seasoned Enterprise Account Executive with 16+ years of experience selling IT outsourcing and managed services to large and enterprise organizations globally.
Rob's career started in 2000 with Global Crossing selling managed network services. In 2005, Rob joined the start-up team at Secure-24 (Southfield, MI), and helped that organization grow significantly through 2021. Secure-24 was acquired in 2018 by NTT Communications.
Hiring top-tier talent like Rob Baker, supports Coretek's vision to create a culture that attracts great people who want to work with other great people and do great work! Rob joins a team of seven enterprise account executives and nine pre-sales experts. "We are thrilled to have a seasoned sales executive join our team and bring industry-leading managed services knowledge and insight to our sales organization." -Ron Lisch, CEO Coretek
About Coretek
Coretek is the #1 Microsoft Azure Partner in the U.S. and an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. Coretek consults, builds, manages, and maintains IT infrastructure, enabling business leaders to spend less time thinking about technology and more time focused on their customers, culture, and communities. Coretek solves the world's most complex business challenges with the cloud. Learn more: https://www.coretek.com/news/rob-baker-salesvp
Media Contact
Candie Mitchell, Coretek, +1 (248) 684-9400 Ext: 211, candie.mitchell@coretek.com
SOURCE Coretek