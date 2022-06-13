Sophisticated suite of products to offer latest in appliance technology for dealers
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROBAM, one of the world's most sought-after high-end kitchen appliance manufacturers, has announced its latest dealer-focused partnership with BrandSource, the nation's largest buying co-op for independent appliance, home furnishings and consumer tech retailers. The brand has ranked No. 1 in global sales for seven consecutive years in both built-in cooktops and range hoods, and its product line has been awarded a World Association Record for most powerful suction in a range hood. While ROBAM is recognized around the world for its suite of kitchen appliance products, the brand is new to the North American audience.
TWEET THIS: "#ROBAM officially announces partnership with @BrandSource, establishes physical presence in showrooms across the US & Canada. The appliance brand has ranked No.1 in global sales for range hoods and built-in cooktops for 7 consecutive years. More: https://us.robamworld.com/"
"We are incredibly excited to share ROBAM's robust catalog of powerful and beautiful appliances with dealers across the United States, and we are optimistic about working with BrandSource's well-established network to deliver a premium cooking experience to customers in every region," said Elvis Chen, Regional Director at ROBAM. "Our products continue to impress consumers around the world, and we know North American buyers will appreciate our quality and craftsmanship."
"We look forward to working with the ROBAM team to position its globally recognized products in front of dealers within the BrandSource family," said Andy Kreige, Communications Manager at BrandSource. "Consumers are hungry for quality appliances with the latest technology, and ROBAM's wide variety of kitchen appliances definitely delivers on that expectation."
As a highly recognized brand around the world, ROBAM brings the latest in appliance technology and aims to establish a presence in showrooms throughout the United States and Canada. As a strategic move to establish brand familiarity, ROBAM and BrandSource established a partnership to position its products, including its built-in cooktops, range hoods, wall ovens, steam ovens, ranges, dishwashers and more.
To learn more about ROBAM and its product offerings, visit us.robamworld.com.
About ROBAM:
Founded in 1979, ROBAM is known around the world for its high-end kitchen appliances and has ranked #1 in global sales for seven consecutive years for both built-in cooktops and range hoods. From integrating state-of-the-art Field-Oriented Control (FOC) technology and hands-free control options, to embodying an entirely new design aesthetic for the kitchen that doesn't hold back on functionality, ROBAM's suite of professional kitchen appliances offer the perfect combination of power and prestige. For more information, visit us.robamworld.com.
About BrandSource
BrandSource is the leading member-owned buying organization for independent appliance, home furnishings and consumer tech retailers. Its parent company, AVB, is a $22 billion member-driven co-op that provides merchandising, financing, digital marketing, and operational services to more than 4,500 independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. BrandSource's affiliates include ProSource (consumer tech and custom integration); TRIB Group (rent-to-own); and Mega Group/BrandSource Canada.
Media Contact
Chad Riley, Merlot Marketing, 916-285-9835, robam@merlotmarketing.com
SOURCE ROBAM