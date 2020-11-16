Submitting a WHITE Consent Card FOR the Removal of Any of John D. Beletic, Jay G. Baitler, Paul J. Gaffney, Morton F. Zifferer, Jr. or Dennis J. Shaughnessy Constitutes a Consent to Remove Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki, Ronald D. McCray and Any Other Directors Appointed to the Board Prior to the Conclusion of the Consent Solicitation Consent to the Election of Robert Barnhill Jr.'s Highly-Qualified Independent Candidates to the TESSCO Board