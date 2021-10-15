HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, has promoted Robert G. Smith to President, South Region, effective immediately. Smith, who most recently led FirstService Residential's South Florida Condo-HOA Division, succeeds former South Region President, David Diestel, who was appointed CEO of the organization in August 2021.
"Robert's vast career, serving in various executive roles across sectors of the Southeast real estate and finance industries, has been instrumental to his successes in creating rewarding partnerships with top South Florida developers, cultivating experienced management teams to elevate the level of service to clients, and growing our lifestyle community business to deepen our relationship with established communities," said Diestel, who made today's announcement. "These accomplishments are a testament to his incredible leadership skills and ability to motivate his teams to embrace the new and capitalize on every opportunity. I truly look forward to seeing the South Region continue its growth trajectory under Robert's direction."
Smith brings to his new role more than 20 years of expertise in residential property management, real estate development, land management, strategic planning and property investment. He joined FirstService Residential Florida in 2017, serving communities throughout Southeast Florida, the Treasure Coast and Southwest Florida.
Smith transitioned to a career in property management after a nearly decade-long tenure with noted home developer Lennar as director and vice president of its land acquisition team, preceded by his time as vice president with Bank of North Georgia. In these roles, Smith was responsible for directing all functions of statewide management operations, business development and land acquisition, management of 200 developing communities and crafting service initiatives designed to deliver exceptional results.
A native of Georgia, Smith earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Utah.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid-, and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources, and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
