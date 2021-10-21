Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net income was $171 million, or $1.53 per share, on revenues of $1.713 billion. Net income for the prior year's third quarter was $76 million, or $.67 per share, on revenues of $1.190 billion.

"We once again achieved a record level of both revenues and earnings in the third quarter, exceeding the high end of our guidance, as a result of continued broad-based acceleration in the demand for our staffing and business consulting services," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "Our permanent placement and Protiviti operations continued to show very strong results, growing year-over-year revenues by 79% and 56%, respectively. Our temporary and consultant staffing operations also accelerated in the quarter with year-over-year revenue growth of 35%. Overall, our total revenues were 10% higher than the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019. Return on invested capital for the Company was 53% in the third quarter.

"We are proud that our commitment to success has earned us several recent accolades, including the Forbes' World's Best Employers and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies lists for 2021," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The Company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support roles. Named to FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For lists and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

ATTACHED



Summary of Operations

Supplemental Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months

Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

















Service revenues

$

1,712,566





$

1,189,897





$

4,691,527





$

3,804,914



Costs of services

987,239





722,551





2,739,618





2,306,630



















Gross margin

725,327





467,346





1,951,909





1,498,284



















Selling, general and administrative expenses (1)

495,576





390,799





1,406,731





1,240,879



(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation

 trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) (1)

1,759





(26,095)





(38,039)





(34,630)



Amortization of intangible assets

572





334





1,724





1,002



Interest income, net

(238)





(202)





(145)





(1,264)



















Income before income taxes

227,658





102,510





581,638





292,297



Provision for income taxes

56,787





26,761





150,956





80,437



















Net income

$

170,871





$

75,749





$

430,682





$

211,860



















Diluted net income per share

$

1.53





$

.67





$

3.85





$

1.87



















Shares:















Basic

110,176





112,809





110,816





112,953



Diluted

111,490





113,355





111,954





113,444





(1) Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses exclude gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. Under these plans, employees direct the investment of their account balances, and the Company makes cash deposits into an investment trust consistent with these directions. Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations noted above are included in SG&A or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while investment (income) loss is presented separately.

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)







Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Depreciation



$

40,536





$

47,097



Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs



$

23,735





$

26,121



Capital expenditures



$

24,797





$

28,878



Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)



2,254





1,432



 





September 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

633,719





$

587,000



Accounts receivable, net



$

1,005,633





$

690,259



Total assets



$

2,931,718





$

2,563,092



Total current liabilities



$

1,341,602





$

1,052,785



Total stockholders' equity



$

1,316,043





$

1,194,029



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Beginning in Q3 2020, the Company modified its presentation of service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources to include inter-segment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's managed business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these divisions internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.



2019



2020



2021



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Q1



Q2



Q3

SERVICE REVENUES:











































Accountemps

$

490,084





$

494,582





$

501,905





$

498,650





$

489,884





$

331,542





$

351,598





$

385,000





$

417,116





$

453,342





$

492,558



OfficeTeam

252,633





261,952





267,023





259,147





239,979





136,299





173,685





214,985





220,467





263,192





279,370



Robert Half Technology

182,426





189,461





195,630





198,314





196,652





162,028





161,007





175,730





172,239





194,233





215,500



Robert Half Management Resources

196,003





195,236





200,421





201,097





211,878





165,031





154,917





167,116





183,271





210,550





239,807



Elimination of intersegment revenues

(36,519)





(38,519)





(46,518)





(50,883)





(46,273)





(41,514)





(59,816)





(92,393)





(103,818)





(143,036)





(172,534)



Temporary and consultant staffing

1,084,627





1,102,712





1,118,461





1,106,325





1,092,120





753,386





781,391





850,438





889,275





978,281





1,054,701



Permanent placement staffing

131,562





140,894





134,582





126,394





120,489





71,030





87,203





91,387





111,703





143,640





156,444



Protiviti

252,341





272,779





299,089





304,666





294,082





283,910





321,303





362,261





397,402





458,660





501,421



Total

$

1,468,530





$

1,516,385





$

1,552,132





$

1,537,385





$

1,506,691





$

1,108,326





$

1,189,897





$

1,304,086





$

1,398,380





$

1,580,581





$

1,712,566















































ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; segment income; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; and segment income include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

 Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income, net and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how the Company evaluates segment performance.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and billing days. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's lines of business on both a reported basis and also on an as adjusted basis for global, U.S. and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days, and constant currency exchange rates.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)





Quarter Ended September 30,



Relationships



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020



Reported



Adjustments



Adjusted (1)



Reported



Adjustments



Adjusted (1)



Reported



Adjusted

SERVICE REVENUES:







































Accountemps

$

492,558





$





$

492,558





$

351,598





$





$

351,598





28.8

%



29.5

%



28.8

%



29.6

%

OfficeTeam

279,370









279,370





173,685









173,685





16.3

%



14.6

%



16.3

%



14.6

%

Robert Half Technology

215,500









215,500





161,007









161,007





12.6

%



13.5

%



12.6

%



13.5

%

Robert Half Management Resources

239,807









239,807





154,917









154,917





14.0

%



13.0

%



14.0

%



13.0

%

Elimination of intersegment revenues

(172,534)









(172,534)





(59,816)









(59,816)





(10.1)

%



(5.0)

%



(10.1)

%



(5.0)

%

Temporary and consultant staffing

1,054,701









1,054,701





781,391









781,391





61.6

%



65.7

%



61.6

%



65.7

%

Permanent placement staffing

156,444









156,444





87,203









87,203





9.1

%



7.3

%



9.1

%



7.3

%

Protiviti

501,421









501,421





321,303









321,303





29.3

%



27.0

%



29.3

%



27.0

%

Total

$

1,712,566





$





$

1,712,566





$

1,189,897





$





$

1,189,897





100.0

%



100.0

%



100.0

%



100.0

%









































GROSS MARGIN:







































Temporary and consultant staffing

$

421,419





$





$

421,419





$

293,318





$





$

293,318





40.0

%



37.5

%



40.0

%



37.5

%

Permanent placement staffing

156,170









156,170





87,043









87,043





99.8

%



99.8

%



99.8

%



99.8

%

Protiviti

147,738





(277)





147,461





86,985





3,392





90,377





29.5

%



27.1

%



29.4

%



28.1

%

Total

$

725,327





$

(277)





$

725,050





$

467,346





$

3,392





$

470,738





42.4

%



39.3

%



42.3

%



39.6

%









































SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:







































Temporary and consultant staffing

$

310,112





$

1,297





$

311,409





$

269,963





$

(20,424)





$

249,539





29.4

%



34.5

%



29.5

%



31.9

%

Permanent placement staffing

124,955





185





125,140





79,194





(2,279)





76,915





79.9

%



90.8

%



80.0

%



88.2

%

Protiviti

60,509









60,509





41,642









41,642





12.1

%



13.0

%



12.1

%



13.0

%

Total

$

495,576





$

1,482





$

497,058





$

390,799





$

(22,703)





$

368,096





28.9

%



32.8

%



29.0

%



30.9

%









































OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:







































Temporary and consultant staffing

$

111,307





$

(1,297)





$

110,010





$

23,355





$

20,424





$

43,779





10.6

%



3.0

%



10.4

%



5.6

%

Permanent placement staffing

31,215





(185)





31,030





7,849





2,279





10,128





20.0

%



9.0

%



19.8

%



11.6

%

Protiviti

87,229





(277)





86,952





45,343





3,392





48,735





17.4

%



14.1

%



17.3

%



15.2

%

Total

$

229,751





$

(1,759)





$

227,992





$

76,547





$

26,095





$

102,642





13.4

%



6.4

%



13.3

%



8.6

%

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

1,759





(1,759)









(26,095)





26,095









(0.1)

%



2.2

%



0.0

%



0.0

%

Amortization of intangible assets

572









572





334









334.0





0.0

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



0.0

%

Interest income, net

(238)









(238)





(202)









(202)





0.0

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



0.0

%

Income before income taxes

$

227,658





$





$

227,658





$

102,510





$





$

102,510





13.3

%



8.6

%



13.3

%



8.6

%



(1)  Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



Relationships



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020



Reported



Adjustments



Adjusted (1)



Reported



Adjustments



Adjusted (1)



Reported



Adjusted

SERVICE REVENUES:







































Accountemps

$

1,363,007





$





$

1,363,007





$

1,173,024





$





$

1,173,024





29.0

%



30.8

%



29.0

%



30.8

%

OfficeTeam

763,035









763,035





549,963









549,963





16.3

%



14.5

%



16.3

%



14.5

%

Robert Half Technology

581,905









581,905





519,687









519,687





12.4

%



13.7

%



12.4

%



13.7

%

Robert Half Management Resources

633,685









633,685





531,826









531,826





13.5

%



14.0

%



13.5

%



14.0

%

Elimination of intersegment revenues

(419,375)









(419,375)





(147,603)









(147,603)





(8.9)

%



(3.9)

%



(8.9)

%



(3.9)

%

Temporary and consultant staffing

2,922,257









2,922,257





2,626,897









2,626,897





62.3

%



69.0

%



62.3

%



69.0

%

Permanent placement staffing

411,788









411,788





278,722









278,722





8.8

%



7.3

%



8.8

%



7.3

%

Protiviti

1,357,482









1,357,482





899,295









899,295





28.9

%



23.6

%



28.9

%



23.6

%

Total

$

4,691,527





$





$

4,691,527





$

3,804,914





$





$

3,804,914





100.0

%



100.0

%



100.0

%



100.0

%









































GROSS MARGIN:







































Temporary and consultant staffing

$

1,154,420





$





$

1,154,420





$

985,616





$





$

985,616





39.5

%



37.5

%



39.5

%



37.5

%

Permanent placement staffing

411,122









411,122





278,229









278,229





99.8

%



99.8

%



99.8

%



99.8

%

Protiviti

386,367





5,565





391,932





234,439





6,248





240,687





28.5

%



26.1

%



28.9

%



26.8

%

Total

$

1,951,909





$

5,565





$

1,957,474





$

1,498,284





$

6,248





$

1,504,532





41.6

%



39.4

%



41.7

%



39.5

%









































SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:







































Temporary and consultant staffing

$

903,739





$

(29,016)





$

874,723





$

845,342





$

(25,659)





$

819,683





30.9

%



32.2

%



29.9

%



31.2

%

Permanent placement staffing

335,316





(3,458)





331,858





260,161





(2,723)





257,438





81.4

%



93.3

%



80.6

%



92.4

%

Protiviti

167,676









167,676





135,376









135,376





12.4

%



15.1

%



12.4

%



15.1

%

Total

$

1,406,731





$

(32,474)





$

1,374,257





$

1,240,879





$

(28,382)





$

1,212,497





30.0

%



32.6

%



29.3

%



31.9

%









































OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:







































Temporary and consultant staffing

$

250,681





$

29,016





$

279,697





$

140,274





$

25,659





$

165,933





8.6

%



5.3

%



9.6

%



6.3

%

Permanent placement staffing

75,806





3,458





79,264





18,068





2,723





20,791





18.4

%



6.5

%



19.2

%



7.5

%

Protiviti

218,691





5,565





224,256





99,063





6,248





105,311





16.1

%



11.0

%



16.5

%



11.7

%

Total

$

545,178





$

38,039





$

583,217





$

257,405





$

34,630





$

292,035





11.6

%



6.8

%



12.4

%



7.7

%

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(38,039)





38,039









(34,630)





34,630









0.8

%



0.9

%



0.0

%



0.0

%

Amortization of intangible assets

1,724









1,724





1,002









1,002





0.0

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



0.0

%

Interest income, net

(145)









(145)





(1,264)









(1,264)





0.0

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



0.0

%

Income before income taxes

$

581,638





$





$

581,638





$

292,297





$





$

292,297





12.4

%



7.7

%



12.4

%



7.7

%



(1)  Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):







Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Income before income taxes



$

227,658





$

102,510





$

581,638





$

292,297



Interest income, net



(238)





(202)





(145)





(1,264)



Amortization of intangible assets



572





334





1,724





1,002



Combined segment income



$

227,992





$

102,642





$

583,217





$

292,035



 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED): 







Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)



Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)





2020



2021



2020



2021





Q2



Q3



Q4



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q2



Q3



Q4



Q1



Q2



Q3

Global

















































Accountemps



-33.0



-29.9



-22.8



-14.9



36.7



40.1



-32.3



-30.2



-23.1



-14.6



34.4



39.1

OfficeTeam



-48.0



-35.0



-17.0



-8.1



93.1



60.8



-47.8



-35.8



-18.2



-8.7



89.5



60.0

RH Technology



-14.5



-17.7



-11.4



-12.4



19.9



33.8



-14.2



-18.2



-11.9



-12.4



17.9



33.1

RH Management Resources



-15.5



-22.7



-16.9



-13.5



27.6



54.8



-14.8



-23.5



-18.1



-14.3



24.0



53.6

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)



7.8



28.6



81.6



124.4



244.5



188.4



7.7



28.2



81.5



127.3



240.9



187.5

Temporary and consultant staffing



-31.7



-30.1



-23.1



-18.6



29.9



35.0



-31.2



-30.7



-23.8



-18.9



27.2



34.0

Permanent placement staffing



-49.6



-35.2



-27.7



-7.3



102.2



79.4



-49.1



-35.7



-28.5



-8.1



96.9



77.7

Total staffing



-33.7



-30.7



-23.6



-17.5



36.1



39.4



-33.2



-31.2



-24.3



-17.8



33.2



38.4

Protiviti



4.1



7.4



18.9



35.1



61.6



56.1



4.5



6.4



17.9



34.7



58.8



55.1

Total



-26.9



-23.3



-15.2



-7.2



42.6



43.9



-26.4



-23.9



-15.9



-7.6



39.7



42.9



















































United States

















































Temporary and consultant staffing



-31.7



-31.0



-24.1



-20.3



27.5



35.5



-31.7



-31.3



-23.9



-19.4



27.7



35.5

Permanent placement staffing



-51.6



-37.1



-31.3



-12.4



109.3



85.1



-51.6



-37.3



-31.0



-11.4



109.6



85.1

Total staffing



-33.7



-31.6



-24.8



-19.6



33.6



40.0



-33.7



-31.9



-24.6



-18.6



33.8



40.0

Protiviti



6.4



10.8



22.9



35.5



62.6



53.7



6.3



10.3



23.3



37.1



62.8



53.7

Total



-26.5



-23.3



-15.3



-8.7



41.1



43.8



-26.5



-23.7



-15.0



-7.6



41.3



43.8



















































International

















































Temporary and consultant staffing



-31.8



-27.0



-19.3



-12.3



38.6



33.0



-28.9



-28.4



-23.5



-17.0



25.1



29.1

Permanent placement staffing



-45.0



-30.9



-19.3



5.2



87.8



67.3



-43.2



-31.7



-23.0



0.3



70.5



62.1

Total staffing



-33.8



-27.6



-19.3



-10.1



44.8



37.7



-31.1



-28.9



-23.4



-14.8



30.9



33.7

Protiviti



-3.9



-5.0



4.3



33.8



57.6



65.9



-1.5



-8.0



-1.7



26.1



43.5



61.4

Total



-28.4



-23.4



-14.7



-2.0



48.0



44.3



-25.7



-25.0



-19.2



-7.2



33.9



40.1



(1) Service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each line of business are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period. 

    

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all lines of business. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days, constant currency fluctuations, and certain intercompany adjustments are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 11-13.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):



Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL





 Q2 2020



 Q3 2020



 Q4 2020



Q1 2021



Q2 2021



 Q3 2021

Accountemps

























As Reported



-33.0





-29.9





-22.8





-14.9





36.7





40.1



Billing Days Impact



-0.1





-0.3





-0.1





1.1





0.0





-0.2



Currency Impact



0.8





0.0





-0.2





-0.8





-2.3





-0.8



As Adjusted



-32.3





-30.2





-23.1





-14.6





34.4





39.1



OfficeTeam

























As Reported



-48.0





-35.0





-17.0





-8.1





93.1





60.8



Billing Days Impact



-0.1





-0.2





-0.1





1.1





0.0





-0.2



Currency Impact



0.3





-0.6





-1.1





-1.7





-3.6





-0.6



As Adjusted



-47.8





-35.8





-18.2





-8.7





89.5





60.0



Robert Half Technology

























As Reported



-14.5





-17.7





-11.4





-12.4





19.9





33.8



Billing Days Impact



-0.1





-0.2





0.0





1.1





0.0





-0.1



Currency Impact



0.4





-0.3





-0.5





-1.1





-2.0





-0.6



As Adjusted



-14.2





-18.2





-11.9





-12.4





17.9





33.1



Robert Half Management Resources

























As Reported



-15.5





-22.7





-16.9





-13.5





27.6





54.8



Billing Days Impact



-0.1





-0.2





0.0





1.1





0.0





-0.2



Currency Impact



0.8





-0.6





-1.2





-1.9





-3.6





-1.0



As Adjusted



-14.8





-23.5





-18.1





-14.3





24.0





53.6



Elimination of intersegment revenues

























As Reported



7.8





28.6





81.6





124.4





244.5





188.4



Billing Days Impact



-0.2





-0.4





-0.1





2.7





0.0





-0.4



Currency Impact



0.1





0.0





0.0





0.2





-3.6





-0.5



As Adjusted



7.7





28.2





81.5





127.3





240.9





187.5



Temporary and consultant staffing

























As Reported



-31.7





-30.1





-23.1





-18.6





29.9





35.0



Billing Days Impact



-0.1





-0.3





0.0





1.0





0.0





-0.2



Currency Impact



0.6





-0.3





-0.7





-1.3





-2.7





-0.8



As Adjusted



-31.2





-30.7





-23.8





-18.9





27.2





34.0



Permanent placement staffing

























As Reported



-49.6





-35.2





-27.7





-7.3





102.2





79.4



Billing Days Impact



-0.1





-0.2





0.0





1.1





0.0





-0.2



Currency Impact



0.6





-0.3





-0.8





-1.9





-5.3





-1.5



As Adjusted



-49.1





-35.7





-28.5





-8.1





96.9





77.7



Total staffing

























As Reported



-33.7





-30.7





-23.6





-17.5





36.1





39.4



Billing Days Impact



-0.1





-0.2





0.0





1.1





0.0





-0.2



Currency Impact



0.6





-0.3





-0.7





-1.4





-2.9





-0.8



As Adjusted



-33.2





-31.2





-24.3





-17.8





33.2





38.4



Protiviti

























As Reported



4.1





7.4





18.9





35.1





61.6





56.1



Billing Days Impact



-0.1





-0.3





0.0





1.6





0.0





-0.3



Currency Impact



0.5





-0.7





-1.0





-2.0





-2.8





-0.7



As Adjusted



4.5





6.4





17.9





34.7





58.8





55.1



Total

























As Reported



-26.9





-23.3





-15.2





-7.2





42.6





43.9



Billing Days Impact



-0.1





-0.2





0.0





1.1





0.0





-0.2



Currency Impact



0.6





-0.4





-0.7





-1.5





-2.9





-0.8



As Adjusted



-26.4





-23.9





-15.9





-7.6





39.7





42.9



 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):



Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES





 Q2 2020



 Q3 2020



 Q4 2020



 Q1 2021



 Q2 2021



 Q3 2021

Temporary and consultant staffing









As Reported



-31.7





-31.0





-24.1





-20.3





27.5





35.5



Billing Days Impact



0.0





-0.3





0.2





0.9





0.2





0.0



Currency Impact

























As Adjusted



-31.7





-31.3





-23.9





-19.4





27.7





35.5





























Permanent placement staffing

























As Reported



-51.6





-37.1





-31.3





-12.4





109.3





85.1



Billing Days Impact



0.0





-0.2





0.3





1.0





0.3





0.0



Currency Impact

























As Adjusted



-51.6





-37.3





-31.0





-11.4





109.6





85.1





























Total staffing

























As Reported



-33.7





-31.6





-24.8





-19.6





33.6





40.0



Billing Days Impact



0.0





-0.3





0.2





1.0





0.2





0.0



Currency Impact

























As Adjusted



-33.7





-31.9





-24.6





-18.6





33.8





40.0





























Protiviti

























As Reported



6.4





10.8





22.9





35.5





62.6





53.7



Billing Days Impact



-0.1





-0.5





0.4





1.6





0.2





0.0



Currency Impact

























As Adjusted



6.3





10.3





23.3





37.1





62.8





53.7





























Total

























As Reported



-26.5





-23.3





-15.3





-8.7





41.1





43.8



Billing Days Impact



0.0





-0.4





0.3





1.1





0.2





0.0



Currency Impact



























As Adjusted



-26.5





-23.7





-15.0





-7.6





41.3





43.8



 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):



Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL





 Q2 2020



 Q3 2020



 Q4 2020



 Q1 2021



 Q2 2021



 Q3 2021

Temporary and consultant staffing









As Reported



-31.8





-27.0





-19.3





-12.3





38.6





33.0



Billing Days Impact



0.0





0.0





-1.0





1.4





-0.8





-0.5



Currency Impact



2.9





-1.4





-3.2





-6.1





-12.7





-3.4



As Adjusted



-28.9





-28.4





-23.5





-17.0





25.1





29.1





























Permanent placement staffing

























As Reported



-45.0





-30.9





-19.3





5.2





87.8





67.3



Billing Days Impact



-0.1





0.0





-1.0





1.7





-1.1





-0.6



Currency Impact



1.9





-0.8





-2.7





-6.6





-16.2





-4.6



As Adjusted



-43.2





-31.7





-23.0





0.3





70.5





62.1





























Total staffing

























As Reported



-33.8





-27.6





-19.3





-10.1





44.8





37.7



Billing Days Impact



-0.1





0.0





-1.0





1.5





-0.8





-0.5



Currency Impact



2.8





-1.3





-3.1





-6.2





-13.1





-3.5



As Adjusted



-31.1





-28.9





-23.4





-14.8





30.9





33.7





























Protiviti

























As Reported



-3.9





-5.0





4.3





33.8





57.6





65.9



Billing Days Impact



0.0





0.1





-1.4





2.1





-0.8





-0.7



Currency Impact



2.4





-3.1





-4.6





-9.8





-13.3





-3.8



As Adjusted



-1.5





-8.0





-1.7





26.1





43.5





61.4





























Total

























As Reported



-28.4





-23.4





-14.7





-2.0





48.0





44.3



Billing Days Impact



0.0





0.1





-1.1





1.6





-0.9





-0.6



Currency Impact



2.7





-1.7





-3.4





-6.8





-13.2





-3.6



As Adjusted



-25.7





-25.0





-19.2





-7.2





33.9





40.1



 

