KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The VersaFlex Family of Companies ("VersaFlex") is pleased to announce Rob Pawlak as its new President. He steps in to succeed Thomas Verghese who is transitioning to pursue other ventures.
Rob Pawlak has been the Chief Operating Officer for VersaFlex since its merger with Raven Lining Systems ("Raven") in December of 2017. Rob had been affiliated with Raven since 1995 and served as its President beginning in 2009. Rob has over 25 years of leadership experience in the coatings and plural component spray equipment markets.
"I am very excited to take over the reins from Thomas Verghese, who built a solid foundation for growth over the past 3 years. We have a Strong Company, Great People, Innovative Products, and a 45-year heritage, on which we will continue to build and seek new ways to better serve our customers." – Rob Pawlak, VersaFlex President and Director
The powerful brands of VersaFlex Incorporated (2017), Raven Lining Systems (2017), Milamar Coatings (2018), and Specialty Products (SPI) (2019) were brought together to form "The VersaFlex Family of Companies." We are a leader in providing specialty coatings, linings and technical foams for the Industrial, Water & Wastewater, Infrastructure, Flooring, Oil & Gas, and Geo-Technical markets. Our mission is to continue to deliver world class innovative solutions to our customers, solving their toughest protection, rehabilitation and insulation challenges.