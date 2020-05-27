SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entelo today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Robert Tsao as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Tsao previously held the positions of Chief Product Officer and Vice President of Strategic Operations at Jobvite.
"We started Entelo almost a decade ago with the vision of helping companies build great teams," said Jon Bischke, who has led Entelo since its founding in 2011. "Entelo has been a pioneer in a number of areas including diversity and inclusion and recruiting automation, and I'm very proud of what we have accomplished to date. We're well-poised under Robert's leadership to grow in the future and lean into the many opportunities that exist in the Talent Acquisition space."
Mr. Tsao brings over 20 years of experience leading strategy, scaling operations and raising funding for enterprise SaaS companies in Silicon Valley. Over the last decade, he has held management and executive roles with leading Talent Management vendors such as Jobvite and Taleo. At Jobvite, Robert spearheaded the company's strategy and defined the roadmap for products and services, most notably the company's Recruitment Marketing solutions. During his tenure, Jobvite significantly expanded its enterprise customer base and revenue, successfully integrated multiple acquisitions and was consistently ranked as an industry leader in both vision and execution by IDC and Forrester Research. At Taleo, Robert was responsible for the company's long-term strategy and financial planning leading to its successful acquisition by Oracle.
"Entelo is one of those rare companies to have truly revolutionized the world with powerful recruitment technology, and I couldn't be more honored to have been chosen to lead the company," Robert said. "The opportunity ahead for Entelo is great, but to seize it, we must continue to build strong customer relationships."
Entelo also announced that Jon Bischke, previously Chief Executive Officer, will remain on the Board of Directors. Jon will devote time in the next few months to help orient Robert to the company and support him in shaping the company's direction and defining the company's future.
Founded in 2010, Entelo is the world's first all-in-one, source-to-hire Recruitment Automation Platform that is changing the way companies hire. Entelo provides organizations with technology that leverages data science, machine learning, predictive analytics, candidate engagement, and recruitment marketing best practices to help your teams find the right talent and hire faster. The world's largest and fastest-growing companies choose Entelo to surface, engage, and hire top talent. With the acquisition of ConveyIQ in 2019, Entelo's suite streamlines the source-to-interview process across talent pools, increases pre-apply engagement, deploys personalized emails and text messages, and expedites reporting, while building diverse and inclusive candidate pipelines.
