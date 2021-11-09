SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rock West Composites (RWC) announces the launch of its new Marine Division in advance of its attendance at DEMA Show 2021, a premier trade-only event for businesses in the ocean diving and watersports markets. RWC will be in booth #1424. Targeting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), RWC believes that its unique experience with high-performance industries and commercial markets will enable it to provide high quality products that are both cost effective and schedule sensitive, key issues that are challenging to OEMs.
RWC will be focusing on applications including carbon, glass, and hybrid composite free dive fin blades, wrapped and filament wound pole spear tubing, speargun chassis, gaffs, harpoons, technical diving backplates, and mechanical component substructures.
At DEMA Show 2021, the company will highlight a new product, a composites fin blade, which will be on display in the New Product Showcase. The materials are 100% carbon fiber, woven, uni-directional prepreg epoxy. The laminate is quasi-isotropic, strategically stepped and balanced. It has a medium- and soft-flex version available. Blade dimensions are 752mm X 210mm, and it weighs 235 grams. The attachment tendon is a 22-degree angle designed to fit most popular foot pockets. RWC fin blades are designed for high-performance continuous use conditions and are made using the highest quality carbon fiber, fiberglass, and epoxy resin systems and processes.
"We are excited about what we can contribute to this dynamic market space," said Eric Thorstenson, General Manager of RWC's Marine Division. "In the diving industry in particular, there is tremendous opportunity for cost efficiencies while retaining the high-quality structures and schedule adherence that original equipment manufacturers demand."
For more information on Rock West Composites' capabilities, visit: https://www.rockwestcomposites.com/engineering/marine-products
About Rock West Composites
Rock West Composites provides composite products for a variety of markets and customers. Specializing in carbon fiber composites, RWC offers custom products and solutions, such as product development, engineering services, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing, as well as off-the-shelf products, including tubes, plates and complementary materials. Manufacturing processes include filament winding, roll wrap, resin infusion, bladder molding, modified closed mold, and compression molding processes. Rock West Composites has facilities in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Baja California, Mexico. https://www.rockwestcomposites.com
