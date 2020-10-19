DETROIT, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – today announced the Company will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings on November 10, 2020. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 4:30pm ET on this date, and a press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.
A live webcast of the event will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com, or by navigating to event.on24.com/wcc/r/2626269/5F1B472E3145E7954334EDC72BE7AFDA. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations site following the conclusion of the event. If you are having issues viewing the webcast, please see the event help guide.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 20,000 team members across the United States. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" for 17 consecutive years.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Jason McGruder or John Shallcross
ir@rocketcompanies.com
(313) 373-7990
Media Contact:
Aaron Emerson
aaronemerson@rockcentraldetroit.com
(313) 373 3035