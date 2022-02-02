EXPORT, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Rockett has joined Leybold USA in the position of Account Manager, Scientific Vacuum.

Chris has bachelor's and master's degrees in materials science and engineering with early career experience in materials research. He spent the last ten years as an engineer in the specialty lighting industry, first with Heraeus and most recently with Light Sources Inc. in Connecticut. In that capacity, he has supported the applications, sales, and production of gas-discharge ultraviolet lamps and has earned respect among his industry peers as an expert in that field.

Before moving to Connecticut, Chris grew up in El Paso, Texas, and attended Georgia Tech. He then lived 16 years in Atlanta, Georgia. Chris and his wife of ten years (Mary Helen Hunt, a psychologist) are looking forward to moving back to Atlanta and reuniting with family and friends there.

"I am confident that with Chris's experience and knowledge, he will be an asset to work with," says Nigel Cotton, Sales Manager, SV.

After work hours, Chris's primary passion is playing music. Having played guitar for more than 30 years, he is a semi-professional guitarist, singer, and bandleader and can also play the drums and piano. Additionally, he is an avid hiker and a world traveler who speaks Chinese and Spanish competently (though not yet fluently).

