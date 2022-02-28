DENVER, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rockies Venture Club, the longest running angel investing group in the U.S., today announced it has added Pam Peccolo to its leadership team as Director of Partnerships. In her new role, Peccolo will be responsible for creating and maintaining strategic partnerships for RVC with corporations, universities, and economic development organizations, as well as government entities. She will also be responsible for grant funding and RVC's marketing.
Most recently, Peccolo served as a marketing and PR consultant with Peccolo Executive Partners in Denver. She has been active in Colorado's startup community—as a mentor to entrepreneurs during RVC events and as the co-founder and first executive director of Prime Health, Colorado's nonprofit community of health innovators and supporters.
In addition, Peccolo has worked in Denver with B2B and B2C companies in multiple industries. She managed internal communications for TTEC, a global provider of business process outsourcing services. She also led global advertising for Agilent Technologies' Manufacturing Test Business Unit, as an account supervisor with BSM&R, an integrated marketing firm. Peccolo served as vice president of marketing and communications for The Baby Einstein Company, helping establish the baby education product category.
"Rockies Venture Club works with so many different partners that this is a critical role for the organization," said Peter Adams, Executive Director of Rockies Venture Club. "Pam's knowledge of Colorado's startup ecosystem and her business building experience make her a valuable addition to our team and uniquely qualified to bring RVC's programs and content to partners locally and around the U.S.," he added.
Rockies Venture Club
Founded in 1985, Rockies Venture Club is a nonprofit organization that supports economic development by educating and connecting startup company founders and angel investors. Each year, RVC hosts 140 educational events, including classes, webinars, mastermind meetings, pitch academies, accelerators and two conferences. RVC invests in startup businesses to accelerate their growth and generate strong financial returns. Learn more at https://www.rockiesventureclub.org/ and follow the organization on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
RVC's first conference of the year, 2022 Angel Capital Summit: "The Power of Startup Ecosystems," is scheduled for March 22 to 24. For more information on the conference, please visit us at https://www.rockiesventureclub.org/
