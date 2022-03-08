DENVER, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rockies Venture Club, the longest running angel investing group in the U.S., today announced it is hosting its 15th annual Angel Capital Summit from March 22 to 24 in Denver.
This year, the Summit will focus on "The Power of Startup Ecosystems." The hybrid event features influential keynote speakers, pitches from innovative early-stage startups seeking funding, syndication, local and international investing, and networking opportunities with founders, funders and service providers. With more than 300 people in attendance, the Summit is a celebration of startups, investors and big ideas. Since 2014, companies that have pitched at the Angel Capital Summit have received funding at nearly 10 times the national average.
The 2022 Angel Capital Summit will present experts who shine a light on activating business ecosystems. Keynote speaker Wendy Lea, CEO of Energize Colorado, is on the forefront of the structural changes and innovation that will aid small businesses in their uphill battle to remain competitive and thrive.
Also speaking at the event is Samer Yousif, Chief Program Officer of BLCK VC and Managing Director of the Investors of Color Network. BLCK VC is transforming the venture capital industry to mirror the diverse demographics of the U.S.
Along with these speakers, the Summit will feature pitches from up-and-coming startups seeking funding, an investor forum for accredited angels to discuss the deals, and opportunities to network with angel investors and entrepreneurs in the national angel investing and startup community.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. To register or learn more about the Angel Capital Summit, please visit https://rockiesventureclub.wildapricot.org/event-4630634
The conference is open to the public and free to RVC active, corporate and keystone members. Visit http://www.rockiesvc.org for more information on membership options. The Angel Capital Summit will be offered virtually this year with an emphasis on networking and engagement for audience members, wherever they may be.
About Rockies Venture Club: Rockies Venture Club is the longest running angel investing group in the U.S., founded in 1985. Its mission is to advance economic development by actively connecting the most promising entrepreneurial companies with angel investors, venture capitalists and other community members. Each year, Rockies Venture Club offers more than 140 educational programs, mastermind groups, angel forums and two major conferences for both investors and entrepreneurs leading to 25 investments per year.
