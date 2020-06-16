BOSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint Group, a global real estate investment management firm, today announced the final close of its latest opportunistic vehicle, Rockpoint Real Estate Fund VI ("Fund VI"). Fund VI has garnered $3.8 billion in total equity capital commitments, exceeding its $3 billion fund target. In addition, the firm recently announced the final close of its latest lower risk vehicle, Rockpoint Growth and Income Real Estate Fund III ("RGI III"), with $2.0 billion in commitments. Together, the two vehicles represent more than $5.8 billion in capital commitments.
Investors in Fund VI and RGI III include a diverse group of public and corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, and other sophisticated investors spanning the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.
Co-founders Bill Walton and Keith Gelb said, "As we mark our 25th anniversary, we appreciate the confidence of our limited partners, who have reaffirmed their support of our fundamental value investment approach. In the wake of the challenges our economy has faced in recent months, we believe there will be significant opportunities across both Fund VI and RGI III, and we are excited to pursue what we expect will be attractive real estate investments in our target U.S. markets."
About Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.
Rockpoint Group, L.L.C. ("Rockpoint") is a real estate private equity firm and Registered Investment Adviser with its headquarters in Boston and with additional primary offices in San Francisco and Dallas. Rockpoint employs a fundamental value approach to investing and targets select product types located primarily in major coastal markets in the United States. Rockpoint utilizes a consistent strategy across distinct return profiles through its opportunistic and growth and income investment programs. Rockpoint targets assets with intrinsic long-term value, at attractive prices relative to replacement cost and stabilized cash flows, and with particular emphasis on value creation opportunities and complex situations. Since 1994, Rockpoint's co-founders with others have sponsored 15 commingled funds and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm. In total, they have raised approximately $25 billion in capital commitments and invested or committed to invest in 424 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $62 billion (inclusive of fund equity, co-investor equity and debt).
Contacts:
Lambert & Co.
Caroline Luz
203-656-2829
cluz@lambert.com
or
Lisa Baker
914-725-5949
lbaker@lambert.com