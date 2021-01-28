CLAYMONT, Del., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rockwood Programs, Inc. has launched a new insurance product designed to protect police officers while performing important duties outside of their role in law enforcement.
Patrol Protect provides insurance coverage for law enforcement officers who provide services outside of their respective police organizations as part-time employees of other organizations. It provides coverage against allegations of negligence, misrepresentation, violation of good faith, property damage, assault, battery, and false arrest/detainment while performing off-duty activities.
"We launched Patrol Protect to address an underserved niche in the marketplace," said Glenn Clark, President of Rockwood Programs. "Municipalities and private employers carry insurance to protect themselves and their organizations in case of a lawsuit. More frequently, we are seeing the individual officer being named in these suits. In most cases, the existing coverage does not provide protection for the individual and their involvement in the underlying event. Patrol Protect closes this coverage gap."
Many police officers take second jobs or off-duty assignments as a way of augmenting their income. Most of these 'moonlighting' positions involve security-related tasks. While officers are trained to diffuse situations in a non-confrontational manner as possible, they must sometimes take more definitive steps to protect the public's safety.
"The Rockwood team has supported the insurance needs of the law enforcement officers for over a decade. Patrol Protect is a further demonstration of our commitment to support those who watch over us, including our partners who support the coverage," said Clark.
Patrol Protect is underwritten by Fortegra Specialty Insurance Company (Fortegra). Fortegra maintains an "A-" (Excellent) rating by A.M. Best, reflecting its financial stability and claims-handling abilities. All claims are adjudicated by Wilson Elser - a nationally-recognized law firm with more than 30 years' experience in professional liability litigation. Its team of legal experts will provide an advocacy defense for Patrol Protect policyholders.
Premiums start at $250. Two limit of liability options are offered. Customized plans are available to groups such as police departments, law enforcement-related associations, and organizations. Interested parties can learn more about the product by accessing the Patrol Protect website at https://patrolprotect.com.
About Rockwood Programs
Rockwood Programs is a Wilmington, Delaware, based administrator of several countrywide management liability programs. Rockwood has been one of the premier providers of insurance agent E&O for nearly 20 years. The program covers P&C retail agents as well as newly licensed agents.
