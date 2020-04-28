PALO ALTO, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Stubbs, Managing Partner at Excelsior Dynamic, an advisory-based venture capital firm, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.
Mr. Stubbs was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. Stubbs joins other hand-selected Forbes Finance Council members in becoming part of a curated network of successful peers with access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources.
"We are honored to welcome Rocky into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
Stubbs has nearly 20 years in the banking industry and has overseen over $100 Billion of transaction volume in equity placements, real estate lending, and structured finance. He enjoys a strong reputation as a disruptor and bold innovator who is highly skilled at leading companies through rapid growth agendas and digital transformation.
"It's an honor to be invited to contribute to the most-read business magazine in the United States," said Rocky Stubbs. "Excelsior Dynamic is at the forefront of digital innovation in several verticals and I'm thrilled both to offer perspectives from our unique position to Forbes readers and to collaborate with the incredible colleagues on the Council."
Stubbs has been named to Housingwire's 40 under 40 as well as the MReport's Top 25 Leaders in the Banking Industry. His commentary has been featured in the American Banker and The Wall Street Journal, and will now be regularly featured at Forbes.com. He also serves with several non-profit organizations focused on combating human trafficking and child exploitation.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT EXCELSIOR DYNAMIC
Excelsior Dynamic is an advisory-based venture capital firm which works to empower disruptors in the financial services, real estate, legal, and marketing sectors. Their leadership team is comprised of a global network of entrepreneurs and operating executives with practical experience and proven success. The firm works hand-in-hand with portfolio companies to provide access to equity capital, financing, operational & strategic expertise, advanced analytics, data science, business development and marketing.