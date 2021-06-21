DALLAS and HOUSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rod and Tubing Services, LLC ("RTS"), an oilfield leader in tubular and sucker rod inspection and integrity services, asset management, and related data analytics, announced that it completed a merger with Certus Energy Solutions ("Certus"), a premier provider of drill pipe inspection services, tubular thread technologies, and pipe and tool rental solutions.
The combined company now offers best-in-class tubular management services across the well lifecycle, including drilling, completion, and production operations. It leverages proprietary software from both RTS and Certus to provide customers with innovative data reporting and performance analytics. And it serves the three most productive oil plays – the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, and Bakken – from strategically located, high-capacity facilities.
Leadership of the combined business will include executives from both companies, and will be led by Daniel Williams, CEO of RTS. All tubular and sucker rod services will operate under the RTS brand, while pipe and tool rentals will continue operating under the Certus brand.
Daniel Williams, CEO of Rod and Tubing Services, said, "I am excited to combine two great, technology-minded organizations to offer customers a single-source solution for tubular and sucker rod lifecycle management. The aggregate investment to buy, rent and maintain downhole tubulars is one of the largest costs over the life of a well. Our goal is to provide oil and gas companies with unprecedented tracking and performance data to help maximize their investment."
Patrick Williamson, President & CEO of Certus Energy Solutions, said, "we are excited to join RTS' leading integrity services platform focused on production and completion tubulars, sucker rods and related artificial lift equipment. Certus' customers in the Permian and Bakken will benefit from our combined offering of expert inspection services. We are also excited to continue expanding the market for our proprietary tubing connection, HZTTM, to customers looking for high-torque, extended reach solutions for completion and workover activities."
Joseph Saliba, President & COO of Rod and Tubing Services, said, "RTS has focused on building a differentiated service offering for its customers, and in Certus we found a like-minded company. The combination of RTS' Hawkeye DMS™ system for digital asset management and inspection analytics with Certus' CertaTrack™ for drill pipe lifecycle management, creates the industry leader and benchmark for digital capabilities in the integrity and asset management space."
RTS is a portfolio company of Lime Rock Partners ("Lime Rock"). Certus is a portfolio company of Amberjack Capital Partners ("Amberjack"). Both Lime Rock and Amberjack remain shareholders of the combined company.
PPHB, LP served as financial advisor to Certus, and Locke Lorde LLP served as Certus' legal advisor. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to RTS.
Please visit http://www.rtsinspection.com for more information.
For media inquiries please call (214) 617-9080.
Media Contact
Media Inquiries, Rod and Tubing Services, +1 214-617-9080, ccloud@rtsinspection.com
SOURCE Rod and Tubing Services