ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than a marina, the Rod 'N' Reel Resort is a complete hospitality experience for boaters right on the Chesapeake Bay. From the moment you pull into your slip, it feels like a second home - only better! Once off your boat, you can take a dip in the heated indoor pool, workout in the fitness center, or pamper yourself at the full-service salon and spa or their on-site Barber Shop. They offer several dining options include the 1936 Bar & Grill, Rod N Reel Tavern, and the Rod 'N' Reel Restaurant, one of Chesapeake's favorite restaurants for over 75 years. Plus, there's a Boardwalk Café open seasonally. Together they offer unique dining experiences and spectacular views.
All slip holders enjoy full resort privileges and special discounts on accommodations and dining, as well as on-site live entertainment and a game room with video pull-tab machines and bingo.
World-class entertainment is also right on site. A full calendar of year-round concerts and events for live music! Plus, the Game Rooms offer a jam-packed schedule of promotions - including progressive jackpots and HOT SEAT drawings. And for night owls, the Game Room is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!
In addition to an exceptionally convenient location, just a quick cruise or drive to both Baltimore and Washington, D.C., the marina features a wealth of unique amenities including refueling stations (gas & diesel), tackle shop, laundry facilities and Wi-Fi.
With 300 slips, that accommodate boats 50+ feet that have a draft of no more than 4 feet, we are sure you'll find the marina a great place to visit this season.
"This is a special property that combines our passion for great hospitality, family fun, picturesque western shore, amazing marina amenities, charter fishing, water rentals, all the ingredients that creates a remarkable customer experience." Oasis Marinas – CMO Benjamin Burns
If you can pry yourself away from the resort, you can visit the Marina West location for all the Water Sports fun with rentals. From kayaks to pontoon boats and more, they have what it takes for a perfect day exploring on the water. They even rent out fishing rods and tackle. And if you want to do some exploring on land, bike rentals are also available for you to discover the local restaurants, shops, and beaches.
Charming Chesapeake Beach is also home to both beautiful and fun attractions. Get your steps in on the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail, soak in some bay history at the Chesapeake Railway Museum or just sit back and relax, and enjoy all that the Rod N Reel Resort has to offer!
The Rod 'N' Reel Resort is truly a one-of-a-kind boating vacation. From its prime location to amenities and friendly staff, it has everything you could want, and more, for a memorable adventure on the Chesapeake Bay.
About Oasis Marinas
Oasis Marinas was founded by a group of boaters with executive expertise in hospitality and technology, dedicated to creating a high-quality experience. The Oasis Marinas portfolio is closing on nearly 50 amazing properties, over 7,500 wet & dry slips under management, and hundreds of RV pads, spanning from the Northeast, the Chesapeake Bay, Carolinas, Lake Erie, down to the coast of Florida. With its customer's needs in mind, it has significantly expanded its reach from South Florida all the way up the east coast.
A privately held marina management company, Oasis Marinas is based out of Annapolis, MD. The company provides marina management services to marina owners that support all aspects of the marina, including boat slips, provisions, fuel docks, and the associated contracts with the vendors running the maintenance services, restaurants, and other business services such as marina redevelopment and construction. Oasis' mission is to incorporate a consistent, fun, welcoming, and well-maintained environment in every Oasis-managed marina. Learn more at http://www.OasisMarinas.com.
Media Contact
Allie Modica, Oasis Marinas, +1 5169931482, amodica@oasismarinas.com
SOURCE Oasis Marinas