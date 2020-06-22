PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodda Paint Company, the largest paint manufacturer in the Northwest (NW), announces the opening of a NEW! Paint store location in Renton, Washington!
The NEW! Renton store brings the total number of retail locations Rodda Paint Company operates in the NW to 60. The company is continuing its expansion into the PNW region by opening new stores as and where the strategic opportunities are arising.
"Rodda Paint Company always puts the customer first, and we are excited to open our 60th store in a key location where we are better able to serve more people," said David Wolf, President and COO of Rodda Paint Company. "Our other stores are performing great and we are confident that this new store will see the same successes as well."
The NEW! Renton store is located at 1120 SW16th Street, Renton, WA 98057 and fills a gap for Rodda Paint Company in the I-5 and I-405 corridor and surrounding area, offering easier accessibility for customers. District Manager Job Bork will be overseeing and supporting the store and area customers while Store Manager, Michael White and Sales Representative, Mike Radice will be working directly with painters, local businesses and home owners to help them choose the right paint system for their project/needs.
"We saw an opportunity to further expand Rodda's presence in the south Seattle I-5 - I-405 corridor area and continue to build the success of not only Rodda Paint Company, but, more importantly, the community members with which we work. On a daily basis, we provide a knowledgeable and dedicated staff and sales force, custom color matching, delivery to our customer's job sites and product recommendations," said Job Bork, District Manager.
"We are built on being the hometown paint store and look forward to further continuing that tradition in Salem," said Michael White, Renton Store Manager.
"We want to be a part of growing not only our customers' businesses but the community as well and be a positive influence in the community. Our goal is to be the community's first stop for paint needs," said Mike Radice, Renton area Sales Representative.
The Renton store will be focusing on Commercial and Industrial segments as well as Rodda Paint Company's Residential & Retail consumers.
About Rodda Paint Company
Rodda Paint Company is the largest family-owned paint manufacturer in the Pacific Northwest with offices and manufacturing facilities located in Portland, Oregon and is an independent subsidiary of the Cloverdale Group based in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. Rodda Paint Company manufactures and distributes Quality Paints, High-Performance Industrial Coatings, and Professional Painting Supplies through its 60 full-service store locations. Rodda Paint Company is a Service oriented company that has been building lasting relationships with Customers, Partners and Vendors for over 80+ years.
Rodda Media Contact: Job Bork, District Manager; (206) 941-2330; 242071@email4pr.com
Rodda Paint Co. 6107 N. Marine Dr., Portland, OR 97203 | www.roddapaint.com / 1.800.242.3713