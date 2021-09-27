OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a move to recognize its commitment to California and the potential of its US wineries, Roederer is grouping all of its five wineries under one umbrella. Comprised of 700 acres of prime vineyards located in the Anderson Valley, Sonoma, and Napa Valley, the five wineries employ a team of 100 people. Guillaume Fouilleron, Head of Roederer's US Operations announces the promotion of industry veteran Nicole Carter as President of the newly-formed group of Roederer US wineries.
Louis Roederer, est. 1776 in Reims, France, owns three wineries in the Anderson Valley: Roederer Estate, Scharffenberger Cellars, and Domaine Anderson, along with Russian River Valley producer Merry Edwards and Napa Valley's Diamond Creek Vineyards.
Frédéric Rouzaud, President & CEO of Louis Roederer and seventh generation of the family, commented: "The grouping of our five wineries symbolizes both my family's unwavering commitment to California and our relentless quest for the greatest wines. Our journey started with the entrepreneurial vision of my father Jean-Claude in the late 1970s that materialized with the founding of Roederer Estate in the Anderson Valley in 1982. We have pursued further acquisitions of prime vineyards, wineries and legacy wine estates in Northern California as we found opportunities true to our family's core values and long-term philosophy. We trust our American team led by Guillaume and Nicole to carry out our ambition to produce the very best wines from our terroirs as well as to offer wine lovers the memorable experience they expect from Roederer."
Guillaume Fouilleron added: "I would like to extend my gratitude for Frédéric's confidence and his strong support in our mission to manage his family's ongoing investments in our five California properties. We are steadfast in our continued progress in the quality of our wines and in their global presence on the world market. The promotion of Nicole Carter in the leadership role is a testament to our confidence in her total dedication to our project and great expertise in managing its different facets."
Nicole Carter, President of Roederer's US wineries stated: "I am excited about embracing a bigger challenge managing five wineries under the same roof. I can see incredible opportunity for synergies as we fine-tune our investments in vineyards and cellars, as well as cultivating the branding of each property and elevating the consumer experience. We know the great potential for growth of each property but we are also fully aware of the highly competitive landscape. Across our wineries we share a tremendous passion for crafting world-class wine and a mission to connect to our fans that I believe set us apart from other organizations. My vision is for our California properties to be considered one of the most prestigious portfolios in America."
Maison Louis Roederer
Originally founded in 1776, Louis Roederer continues as one of the very rare Champagne Houses to remain firmly in the hands of the same family since 1832. For three centuries, seven successive generations have been responsible for building a reputation for unparalleled quality and continuity. Its focus on meticulous viticulture, best demonstrated with an ongoing conversion to organic and biodynamic vineyards, as well as precise winemaking, account for the House's enduring excellence and success.
Since 1990, Louis Roederer has strategically acquired esteemed family-owned wineries with an approach centered around identical core values, long-term vision, and continuity.
Ramos Pinto (1990), Champagne Deutz and Delas Frères (1993), Château de Pez (1995), Domaines Ott (2004), Scharffenberger Cellars (2004), Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande (2007), Merry Edwards Winery (2019) and Diamond Creek Vineyards (2020).
Roederer has also established new ventures: Roederer Estate (1982) and Domaine Anderson (2012) and owns Descaves, an historic wine merchant on the Place de Bordeaux.
Media Contact
