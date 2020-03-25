NEW YORK and MIAMI, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokk3r, a Miami-based company-building platform, and Momentum Events, a New York City-based B2B live and digital events provider, are pleased to announce the launch of a strategic partnership to deliver critical information via interactive webinars and virtual events to small- and medium-sized businesses navigating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its economic impacts. Registration is complimentary.
Rokk3r's methodology, used by the firm to launch more than 50 companies over the last eight years, leverages exponential technologies, such as AI/machine learning and Big Data; worldwide connectivity; and assets of established companies, to build new value propositions that have the potential of growing exponentially, or at least 10X.
The first webinar, "Building Companies that Thrive in Times of Crisis," will provide attendees with the knowledge and practical tools to develop the foundation for navigating the current crisis and preparing for the recovery. It will be hosted Wednesday, April 1, at 3 p.m. EST.
"We are used to working in crisis mode; we've seen many industries disrupted by new companies who see an opportunity in times of change," said Rokk3r General Partner Lorenzo de Leo. "This current crisis is no different. Companies need to understand the world has simply changed once again, and they need to act fast."
Attendees to the webinar will gain several key insights including:
- How to lead with an optimistic mindset that lets your team and the industry know that you have a promising and reliable future;
- How to develop new value propositions to set your business ahead of the hungry competition;
- How to leverage technology and innovation intelligently to fuel efficient growth;
- How to make sense of the resources that are being made available to help small businesses bridge the gap to the new normal and how to assess which ones make the most sense for your company.
"Rokk3r's thought leadership will provide attendees with a carefully developed, data-driven blueprint to navigate these unprecedented times," said Momentum CEO and co-founder Ben Greenzweig. "We're thrilled to partner with such a forward-thinking company to deliver this much-needed content."
About Rokk3r Inc.
Rokk3r is a company-building platform, founded and headquartered in Miami, Florida, that enables aspiring entrepreneurs and established companies to successfully launch exponential, tech-driven businesses. By leveraging Rokk3r's global network of engineers, UX designers and technology business strategists, such groundbreaking companies as SoStereo, AdMobilize, and Uniko have been #PoweredByRokk3r. To learn how Rokk3r transforms businesses from traditional to exponential, visit rokk3r.com. Keep up with Rokk3r on social media via Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
About Momentum
With over 80 years of combined experience, Momentum proudly develops events that attract the best and brightest minds who come together to share their knowledge and connect with the individuals that matter most. We are here to ensure your career always stays in motion, gaining the energy it needs to tackle any challenge and capitalize on every.
