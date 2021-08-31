NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology platform that helps personalize the transaction moment to increase engagement and sales, today announced that it has appointed Laura Mineo as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 23, 2021. Mineo is a veteran of Goldman Sachs who brings significant internal expertise to the role, having served as deputy CFO for roughly 18 months alongside former Rokt CFO Michael Gordon, who will continue to serve as an advisor to the company.
"Our business is rapidly accelerating along with the rise of e-commerce and the attendant need for brands across every vertical to personalize the online shopping experience at the transaction moment," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. "As we embark on our next phase of growth, I couldn't be prouder to celebrate the promotion of Laura Mineo into the CFO role. She has more than proven herself working alongside Michael Gordon on our growth strategy and countless projects and her combination of skill and tenacity puts her among the top-ranking CFOs in the field. I'm confident her financial expertise and leadership will help us as we expand into new verticals and geographies and achieve our business goals."
Prior to joining Rokt, Mineo spent more than 10 years with Goldman Sachs, beginning in investment banking and serving most recently as Executive Director of Firmwide Strategy. While there, she worked across strategy, mergers and acquisitions, financing, and derivatives. Mineo began her career as an analyst at Citi. She holds a BCom in Liberal Studies with a major in Finance and Econometrics from the University of Sydney.
"This is a pivotal moment for Rokt and I am thrilled to step into the CFO position at a time when we see such substantial opportunity for further growth," said Laura Mineo, CFO of Rokt. "I've had an amazing mentor and partner in Michael and I'm proud of our team and what we've accomplished so far. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Bruce and the executive team as we execute our growth strategy."
About Rokt
Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, powering the Transaction Moment™ of best-in-class companies including Live Nation, Groupon, Staples, Lands' End, Fanatics, GoDaddy, Vistaprint and HelloFresh. Rokt's mission: To make ecommerce smarter, faster, and better.
Through its proprietary technology, Rokt enables its ecommerce clients to increase brand engagement and unlock new revenues in the Transaction Moment™, allowing them to stay ahead of their competition while delivering a superior and individualized experience for each customer.
Founded in Australia, the company now operates in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan. Learn more at rokt.com.
