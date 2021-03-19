IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wide-format digital imaging leader Roland DGA has announced a new schedule of "Business Builder" Demo Days Roadshow stops for 2021 – unique events at authorized dealerships nationwide that enable print professionals to get a firsthand look at the company's newest technologies safely and conveniently.
Last year's series of Demo Days were extremely well received, prompting the company to expand the number of scheduled events to 10 this year compared to eight in 2020. Each event involves a two-day "stop" by roadshow truck carrying Roland DGA's latest printers and printer/cutters. Attendees can set up pre-arranged appointments and interactive product demos at the dealership of their choice, with complete safety and social distancing protocols in place.
"We will be continuing the nationwide roadshow tour we started in 2020, which was incredibly popular," said Roland DGA Director of Sales Amado Lara. "With the ongoing pandemic resulting in the cancellation of physical industry trade shows, these stops bring our latest and greatest devices to prospective customers. In addition to seeing new and exciting Roland DG products in action, the events create opportunities for shop owners to discuss their specific business needs with knowledgeable representatives, safely, at a nearby dealer location."
This year's Demo Days Roadshow tour will kick off with an April 15-16 stop at the Salt Lake City-based dealership Regional Supply Utah. After that initial event, the roadshow truck will make its way to nine additional Roland DGA authorized dealer locations across the country, including stops in Nevada, Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and California. At each location, attendees will be able to see live demonstrations of next-generation Roland DG inkjets like the TrueVIS™ VG2 printer/cutter, TrueVIS™ VF2 printer, VersaUV® LEF2 flatbed UV printer, and newly launched VersaUV® LEC2 UV printer/cutter.
"Some of these devices, such as the newly launched LEC2-640, are newly launched products that attendees would normally have to attend a trade show to see," noted Lara. "Having the opportunity to see machines like this in person – and obtain expert advice on how such devices can help build their respective businesses, makes attending one of our roadshow stops a worthwhile experience for any print provider."
To view the complete 2021 Demo Days Roadshow schedule and arrange an exclusive appointment at a stop in your area, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/sites/2021-business-builder-events. For more information on Roland DGA Corporation or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.
