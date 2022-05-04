State-of-the-Art Regional Office will Allow Customers, Prospects and Partners in the Southeastern U.S. to Access the Company's Latest Digital Technologies
IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DGA Corporation, a leading provider of wide-format inkjet printers, vinyl cutters, 3D milling machines, and other innovative digital devices, has opened a new regional office in Atlanta, Georgia – the Atlanta Imagination Center – which will allow customers, prospects and partners to access Roland DGA's latest technologies in this important and popular region of the country.
The Atlanta Imagination Center houses many of Roland DGA's newest and best-selling products, including the recently launched third-generation TrueVIS Series printer/cutters, allowing visitors to see the impressive capabilities of these state-of-the-art devices firsthand through live product demonstrations. Staffed by experienced application specialists, the new 5,600 square-foot facility will also serve as a hub for both in-person and virtual training and events.
Roland DGA conducted a grand opening event for the new Imagination Center on May 3, in conjunction with the start of ISA International Sign Expo 2022 in Atlanta. The well-attended afternoon event allowed invited sign and graphics industry professionals, already in the area to attend the Expo, to be on hand for the festivities. The event included a welcome address by Roland DGA Vice President of Sales Amado Lara, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours of the facility, plus a DJ, food and drinks.
"We are thrilled about the opening of our new Atlanta Imagination Center, and we were pleased that so many people could join us to mark the occasion and celebrate with us," said Oransky. "In addition to this new Atlanta office, we have another in Boston that's centrally located for those in the Northeast and one in the Toronto, Canada area as well, expanding Roland DGA's reach beyond our California headquarters. These regional offices – alongside our network of world-class resellers, roadshow program, and strong online presence – ensure our customers and partners can engage with us and see Roland DGA products in any way that suits them best."
For more information on the new Atlanta Roland DGA Imagination Center, visit rolanddga.com/company/contact. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation, or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.
About Roland DGA Corporation
Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.
Media Contact
Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 800-542-2307, mmalkin@rolanddga.com
SOURCE Roland DGA Corporation