- Revenue increased 13.7% for the quarter
- Rollins deemed "essential service" by Department of Homeland Security
- Rollins launches Orkin VitalClean™ – Powerful New Disinfectant Business
Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
The Company recorded first quarter revenues of $487.9 million, an increase of 13.7% over the prior year's first quarter revenue of $429.1 million. Rollins reported net income of $43.3 million or $0.13 per diluted share in the first quarter that ended March 31, 2020, compared to $44.2 million or $0.14 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.
In light of the global response and impact of COVID-19, Rollins, Inc. has made significant operational adjustments as a result of the changing economic situation. With pest control being deemed as an essential service by the Department of Homeland Security, the Company has been able to remain operational in every part of the world in which it operates.
The safety of our employees and customers is a prime consideration. To protect their health, we have adopted numerous safety initiatives, such as; providing personal protective equipment (PPE) for our technicians (masks, booties, gloves, coveralls, etc.). We have also complied with recommended actions to disinfect our equipment and facilities, increase social distancing, and provide contact-free services.
As announced earlier, our Orkin brand launched a new disinfectant service for businesses – VitalClean™, which uses an EPA-registered disinfectant. This material has low toxicity and is labeled for use against a wide variety of pathogens, including other known coronaviruses.
Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "It is difficult to know when the economy might rebound and the financial crisis will end; however we have taken proactive steps including but not limited to furloughs, selected pay reductions, and the reduction of non-essential expenses. In addition to our launch of VitalClean in our commercial branches, we are entering into our termite and mosquito seasons, which will provide revenue building opportunities. We are well positioned to adjust our business further if necessary, to meet the unique challenges we may face."
Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the uncertainty of when the economy might rebound and the financial crisis related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will end; the Company's belief that the termite and mosquito seasons will provide revenue building opportunities; and the Company's belief that it is well-positioned to adjust its business further if necessary to meet the unique challenges it may face as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; and the impact of the U. S. Government shutdown. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2019.
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in thousands)
At March 31, (unaudited)
2020
2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 92,582
$ 116,607
Trade accounts receivables, net
123,166
104,593
Financed receivables, net
22,209
19,258
Materials and supplies
21,527
16,572
Other current assets
45,346
32,909
Total Current Assets
304,830
289,939
Equipment and property, net
194,854
136,806
Goodwill
596,067
370,492
Customer contracts, net
279,361
174,777
Trademarks and tradenames, net
104,863
53,934
Other intangible assets, net
10,314
10,712
Operating lease, right-of-use assets
207,975
182,176
Financed receivables, long-term, net
33,952
26,376
Benefit plan assets
15,639
-
Prepaid pension
-
5,274
Deferred income tax assets
1,961
961
Other assets
21,663
20,625
Total Assets
$ 1,771,479
$ 1,272,072
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$ 36,844
$ 27,496
Accrued insurance, current
30,739
27,940
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
68,289
58,853
Unearned revenue
129,352
123,935
Operating lease liabilities, current
69,094
60,454
Current portion of long-term debt
12,500
-
Other current liabilities
71,050
54,034
Total Current Liabilities
417,868
352,712
Accrued insurance, less current portion
34,921
34,148
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
140,152
121,775
Long-term debt
307,300
-
Deferred income tax liabilities
14,257
-
Long-term accrued liabilities
56,610
44,313
Total Liabilities
971,108
552,948
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
327,767
327,530
Retained earnings and other equity
472,604
391,594
Total stockholders' equity
800,371
719,124
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 1,771,479
$ 1,272,072
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
REVENUES
Customer services
$ 487,901
$ 429,069
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Cost of services provided
251,152
217,258
Depreciation and amortization
21,597
16,683
Sales, general and administrative
157,862
139,530
Gain on sale of assets, net
(275)
(181)
Interest expense/(income), net
2,165
(274)
432,501
373,016
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
55,400
56,053
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
12,132
11,827
NET INCOME
$ 43,268
$ 44,226
NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
$ 0.13
$ 0.14
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
327,682
327,506
