ATLANTA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Total Revenue increased 9.8% for the quarter; Total Revenue less Significant Acquisitions grew 7.9%
  • Residential revenues increased 14.9% for the quarter, with Termite increasing 12.2%
  • Earnings Per Share of $0.19 for the quarter included $0.05 from non-recurring property disposition gains of $31.1 million
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share* of $0.14 for the quarter excluded property disposition gains

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The Company recorded first quarter revenues of $535.6 million, an increase of 9.8% over the prior year's first quarter revenue of $487.9 million.  Rollins' reported net income was $92.6 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $43.3 million or $0.09 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.  Adjusted net income* for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $69.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share.

The Company, as planned, disposed of the majority of the properties received through the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. The gain related to the disposition of these properties in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $31.1 million pre-tax.

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We are extremely proud of our first quarter results and believe we are well positioned for 2021. Our employees have displayed a strong level of commitment and drive towards taking care of our customers who have shown their trust in our services throughout this pandemic. We are confident in our continued strategic growth and profitability moving forward."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company.  Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Inc., Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, Crane Pest Control and MissQuito, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.comwww.callnorthwest.com, www.mccallservice.com,  www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com,  www.cranepestcontrol.com,  www.missquito.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's belief that it is well positioned for 2021 and the Company's confidence in its continued strategic growth and profitability moving forward.  The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; the results of the SEC's investigation of the Company; and changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2020.

ROL-Fin

 













ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(in thousands)



At March 31, (unaudited)

2021



2020



ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$               117,322



$                 92,582



Trade accounts receivables, net

122,445



123,166



Financed receivables, net 

22,402



22,209



Materials and supplies

32,645



21,527



Other current assets

39,229



45,346



Total Current Assets

334,043



304,830



Equipment and property, net

143,899



194,854



Goodwill 

659,795



596,067



Customer contracts, net

297,288



279,361



Trademarks and tradenames, net

108,761



104,863



Other intangible assets, net

10,198



10,314



Operating lease, right-of-use assets

252,343



207,975



Financed receivables, long-term, net

38,105



33,952



Benefit plan assets

1,167



15,639



Deferred income tax assets

2,649



1,961



Other assets

28,632



21,663



    Total Assets

$            1,876,880



$            1,771,479



LIABILITIES









Accounts payable

$                 66,586



$                 36,844



Accrued insurance, current

31,709



30,739



Accrued compensation and related liabilities

78,357



68,289



Unearned revenue

140,378



129,352



Operating lease liabilities, current

75,822



69,094



Current portion of long-term debt

18,750



12,500



Other current liabilities

96,186



71,050



Total Current Liabilities

507,788



417,868



Accrued insurance, less current portion

36,062



34,921



Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

178,508



140,152



Long-term debt

96,250



307,300



Deferred income tax liabilities

9,005



14,257



Long-term accrued liabilities

60,332



56,610



Total Liabilities

887,945



971,108



STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock

492,124



491,651



Retained earnings and other equity

496,811



308,720



Total stockholders' equity

988,935



800,371



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$            1,876,880



$            1,771,479

 

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021



2020

REVENUES







Customer services

$  535,554



$   487,901

COSTS AND EXPENSES







Cost of services provided

261,552



251,152

Depreciation and amortization

23,596



21,597

Sales, general and administrative

162,208



157,862

(Gains)/losses on sale of assets, net 

(32,260)



(275)

Interest expense, net

606



2,165



415,702



432,501

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

119,852



55,400

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

27,209



12,132

NET INCOME

$    92,643



$     43,268

NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$        0.19



$        0.09

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

492,003



491,524

 

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in today's earnings release.  These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as a measure of operating performance because it allows it to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS with net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)



Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021



2020



Better/

(Worse)



%



Net income

$   92,643



$ 43,268



$    49,375



114.1

%

Property disposition gains

(31,058)



-



(31,058)



-



Adjusted income taxes on excluded gains

8,165



-



8,165



-



Adjusted net income

$   69,750



$ 43,268



$    26,482



61.2

%

Adjusted net income per share - basic and diluted

$        0.14



$     0.09



$        0.05



55.6

%

Weighted average participating shares outstanding - basic and diluted

492,003



491,524



479



0.1

%

 

CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT

Rollins, Inc.

(NYSE: ROL)

Management will hold a conference call to discuss

First Quarter 2021 results on

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at:

10:00 a.m. Eastern

9:00 a.m. Central

8:00 a.m. Mountain

7:00 a.m. Pacific

TO PARTICIPATE: 

Please dial 877-407-9716 domestic;

201-493-6779 international

with conference ID of 13717965

at least 5 minutes before start time.

REPLAY: available through May 5, 2021

Please dial 844-512-2921 / 412-317-6671, Passcode 13717965

THIS CALL CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE INTERNET AT

www.rollins.com

Questions?

Contact Samantha Alphonso at Financial Relations Board at 212-827-3746

Or email to salphonso@mww.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollins-inc-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301278756.html

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.