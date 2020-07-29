ATLANTA, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
- Total revenue increased 5.6% for the quarter despite a worldwide economic downturn
- Residential revenues increased 14.8% with multiple record setting days of new customer sales
- Net Income grew 17.2% and EPS increased to $0.23
Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.
The Company recorded second quarter revenues of $553.3 million, an increase of 5.6% over the prior year's second quarter revenue of $524.0 million. Rollins' reported net income of $75.4 million or $0.23 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $64.3 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.
Going into this quarter, we were faced with the global economic downturn from COVID-19 and responded with numerous operational adjustments to address the economic challenges. These included new COVID-related procedures, modified customer service and related protocols, daily health screenings before entering shared offices, and a transition to remote work locations to reduce concentrations of personnel in offices where appropriate.
Cost containment efforts included furloughs, layoffs, elimination of non-essential travel and capital expenditures, and temporary salary reductions for upper management, among other things. These cost savings were offset by increased spending for personal protective equipment (PPE). These timely actions coupled with lower fuel prices and our routing and scheduling enhancements contributed to our profit improvement.
Our commercial customers' operations were most heavily impacted by the various governmental shelter-in-place mandates and their effect on small to medium size businesses, but the well-timed launch of our new VitalClean sanitation services helped businesses reopen and protect their employees and customers.
Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We are pleased with our leadership and their reaction to the new operational challenges we have faced as we continue to meet the needs of our customers and employees."
Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains a statement that constitutes a "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking statement includes a statement about the Company continuing to meet the needs of its customers and employees. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; and the impact of the U. S. Government shutdown. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing te Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2019.
ROL-Fin
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in thousands)
At June 30, (unaudited)
2020
2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
134,829
$ 98,466
Trade accounts receivables, net
129,297
130,696
Financed receivables, net
23,285
21,598
Materials and supplies
34,064
17,579
Other current assets
41,626
51,506
Total Current Assets
363,101
319,845
Equipment and property, net
191,141
201,196
Goodwill
602,310
563,075
Customer contracts, net
275,782
283,309
Trademarks and tradenames, net
104,760
102,986
Other intangible assets, net
10,176
11,228
Operating lease, right-of-use assets
214,874
191,183
Financed receivables, long-term, net
38,281
30,611
Benefit plan assets
9,312
-
Prepaid pension
-
5,274
Deferred income tax assets
2,105
-
Other assets
24,540
21,070
Total Assets
$ 1,836,382
$ 1,729,777
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
48,037
37,644
Accrued insurance, current
31,230
30,265
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
87,050
77,377
Unearned revenue
139,541
133,672
Operating lease liabilities, current
71,494
62,195
Current portion of long-term debt
12,500
12,500
Other current liabilities
88,321
60,688
Total Current Liabilities
478,173
414,341
Accrued insurance, less current portion
35,520
34,705
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
144,846
129,373
Long-term debt
242,500
335,375
Deferred income tax liabilities
14,482
475
Long-term accrued liabilities
58,031
63,244
Total Liabilities
973,552
977,513
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
327,759
327,486
Retained earnings and other equity
535,071
424,778
Total stockholders' equity
862,830
752,264
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 1,836,382
$ 1,729,777
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
REVENUES
Customer services
$553,329
$523,957
$1,041,230
$953,026
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Cost of services provided
255,622
253,333
506,774
470,591
Depreciation and amortization
21,925
20,132
43,522
36,815
Sales, general and administrative
171,253
161,886
329,115
301,416
Gain on sale of assets, net
(451)
(252)
(726)
(433)
Interest expense, net
1,460
1,899
3,625
1,625
449,809
436,998
882,310
810,014
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
103,520
86,959
158,920
143,012
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
28,162
22,664
40,294
34,491
NET INCOME
$ 75,358
$ 64,295
$ 118,626
$108,521
NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
$ 0.23
$ 0.20
$ 0.36
$ 0.33
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
327,763
327,506
327,723
327,506
CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT
Rollins, Inc.
(NYSE: ROL)
Management will hold a conference call to discuss
Second Quarter 2020 results on
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at:
10:00 a.m. Eastern
9:00 a.m. Central
8:00 a.m. Mountain
7:00 a.m. Pacific
TO PARTICIPATE:
Please dial 877-407-9716 domestic;
201-493-6779 international
with conference ID of 13705813
at least 5 minutes before start time.
REPLAY: available through August 5, 2020
Please dial 844-512-2921 / 412-317-6671, Passcode 13705813
THIS CALL CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE INTERNET AT
Questions?
Contact Samantha Alphonso at Financial Relations Board at 212-827-3746
Or email to salphonso@mww.com
For Further Information Contact:
Eddie Northen (404) 888-2242