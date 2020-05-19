DUBLIN, Ireland, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Origina, a leading global IBM third-party software support provider, announced today that Ron Belt, founder and managing partner of Capitalmind Corporate Finance, has been appointed a non-executive director for the company.
Belt has over 25 years of experience in the technology sector in a variety of leadership roles. He has worked in many sectors, including cybersecurity, e-commerce, media, and software. He brings a wealth of corporate finance expertise, as well as a background of having worked with many fast-growing companies.
"We're delighted to announce the appointment of someone of Ron's caliber to our board," Tomás O'Leary, CEO and founder of Origina, says. "His appointment is very exciting as we hope to leverage Ron's experience as an advisor and shareholder of high-growth European technology companies."
He has maintained an active role in Capitalmind Corporate Finance for the past two decades, taking part in over 135 mergers and acquisitions. Belt is also active in the entrepreneur community, maintaining relationships with some rapidly growing businesses on AngelList.
Belt is expected to add considerable value to the board, which is currently chaired by Tiarnan O'Mahoney. Combined with the wealth of experience presented by the founders and senior executives at Origina, the company looks forward to continuing its creation of one of Europe's fastest-growing IT support firms.
Belt's appointment arrives at a key juncture for Origina, with the company experiencing 100 percent year-over-year growth in revenue and expanding into North America and parts of Europe. His years of experience will be pivotal in the expansion of Origina's already global presence.
About Origina
Origina is the world's leading provider of independent IBM software support in a rapidly expanding independent third-party software maintenance (TPSM) market. The company works with some of the largest companies across the world, saving them hundreds of millions of dollars. Addressing the demand from organizations needing lower-cost alternatives to the escalating price of technical maintenance, support, and consulting services offered by IBM, Oracle, and SAP, the TPSM market is anticipated to pass $1bn by 2022.
Origina is one of the most exciting high-growth technology support companies to come out of Ireland. Using a unique platform-enabled and flexible business model allows it to help IBM software clients to switch from IBM, generate savings of 50 percent and get a vastly improved service.