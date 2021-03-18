CANTON, Mass., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc. today announced a partnership with Roos, a comprehensive manufacturer of printed solutions for the electronics and advertising sectors. Roos is headquartered in Germany and serves clients internationally. With access to CHASM's CNT Hybrid platform for transparent printed electronics, the partnership extends current Roos manufacturing capabilities for customer-specific front foils, highly complex membrane keyboards as well as capacitive and resistive touchscreens. CHASM's Preferred Integration Partner (PIP) network numbers nearly 40 printing and supply chain partners worldwide with the addition of Roos.
"Reliably delivering on our customer promise of being a 'partner you can rely on' requires we continually invest in the knowledge, expertise, technology, and materials needed to manufacture our customer's innovative new solutions," said Roos General Manager Christian Roos. "CHASM's CNT Hybrid platform enables us to deliver a broader range of transparent conductive electronic solutions to our clients while ensuring our quality standards."
Roos specializes in screen printing as well as digital UV printing, allowing them to tackle even the most challenging customer requests including flexible, transparent smart surfaces made to be integrated into automotive or consumer appliance applications. Roos is DIN EN ISO 14001:2015 and DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 certified, meeting the exceptional criteria of environmental management and product quality required. Roos is continually focused on expansion of resources and investments in the development of printed electronics, that drive new and innovative solutions for even the most challenging customer requirements.
"Directly responding to market demands, CHASM's AgeNT product line has been purposefully tuned for optimal performance in the contemporary applications fueling electronic device innovation. Whether Roos customers are demanding capacitive or resistive touch screens, transparent heaters, transparent antennas, or durable, environmentally stable backlit touch buttons, there is a version of AgeNT readily available that economically delivers optimal optoelectronic performance and Roos has the expertise to manufacture the innovative products customers demand," said CHASM CEO David J. Arthur.
About Roos
The company Roos GmbH offers an extensive range of customer-specific solutions, starting with input systems via touchscreens and front foils, flexible circuits and shielding foils as well as printed sensors. For our customers at home and abroad, we develop and manufacture tailor-made solutions for applications in automotive and aircraft construction, in device and plant construction, in medical technology and the electrical industry. Find out more on our website at http://www.roos.gmbh or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
About CHASM Advanced Materials
CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc. propels cutting edge product innovations through advanced materials hybridized at the nanoscale to exceed the design limitations imposed by existing materials. Leading companies across multiple industries have fueled next-generation product innovations using AgeNT™ for transparent flexible printed electronics, NTeC™ for battery, coating, or performance additives, and Signis™ for touch buttons and sensor with superior environmental stability. For more information, visit http://www.chasmtek.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat or Instagram.
Becoming a CHASM Preferred Integration Partner is quick and easy. Click here, contact sales@chasmtek.com or call +1.781.821.0443.
Media Contact
Kenneth Klapproth, CHASM Advanced Materials, (781) 989 1416, sales@chasmtek.com
SOURCE CHASM Advanced Materials