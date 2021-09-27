NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosco, a leading manufacturer of vision safety solutions to the bus and truck markets, is exhibiting at the Utility Expo (previously ICUEE) in Louisville, KY on September 28-30, 2021.
The Utility Expo is the largest event for utility professionals and construction contractors seeking the latest industry technologies, innovations, and trends. Rosco Vision will be exhibiting at Booth N2126, showcasing the Eye-MaxⓇ LED, Dual-VisionⓇ XC4 + DMS, the new DV6 camera powered by RoscoLiveⓇ along with the backup sensors, 3D HD surround-view systems, and selection of off-road mirrors.
Peter Plate, VP of Marketing and Sales, will be on-site to "discuss" Rosco Vision's latest safety advancements at 2:00 pm.
During the 3-day show, Rosco will also be hosting a giveaway raffle for an Eye-Max LED downlight cross-view mirror! The new mirror system utilizes 4 under-mounted LED lights to illuminate objects and pedestrians immediately in front of the vehicle making them visible to the driver.
For more information or to schedule a meeting with a Rosco representative at the Utility Expo, visit the website.
About Rosco, Inc. - Rosco is a leading global supplier of vision safety solutions to the bus and truck marketplace with over 110 years of engineering and manufacturing experience. Since 1907, Rosco has been headquartered in New York City, keeping their products engineered, manufactured, and supported in the USA. Today, Rosco remains the largest manufacturer of bus mirrors in North America and continues to develop technological innovations for safer roads. Rosco's intelligent solutions include AI-powered cameras and recording, cutting-edge collision avoidance systems and cloud-based SaaS platforms that improve safety, fleet efficiency, and driver productivity. Rosco's staff has grown to over 275 employees in facilities totaling 175,000 square feet. Distinguished bus and truck manufacturers installing Rosco products on new vehicles include Freightliner / Thomas Built Buses, Blue Bird, Navistar/IC Bus, REV Group Companies, Forest River Companies, and many others.
