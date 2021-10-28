NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier this month, Rosco hosted a "Bring the Show to You" Technology Bus Tour using a Thomas C-2 school bus provided by Irvin Raphael located in NJ. The Technology Bus outfitted with Rosco's latest technology made its way through multiple states, stopping at different locations to conduct live demos of Rosco safety products.
The Bus Tour started in Indianapolis, IN where Rosco featured the Technology Bus at the STN Conference. From there, Midwest Bus Sales hosted the Rosco Tech Bus in St. Louis, Missouri; Shawnee, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Jonesboro, Arkansas respectively. For the southeast leg of the tour, the Technology Bus made stops in Nashville, Tennessee, Norcross, Georgia, Hopkins, South Carolina, and Greensboro, North Carolina, closing out the tour in Evington, Virginia during School Bus Safety Week.
The Rosco Technology Bus featured vision safety products including the Mobileye® 8 Connect, the Dual-Vision® DVXC4, the Eye-Max® LED downlit crossview mirror, the Safe-T-Scope™ 360 HD, and the new mirrorless system. The Rosco DCMS (digital camera monitor system) is a new technology engineered to replace traditional exterior rearview mirrors with clearer, wider views for better blind spot coverage. The Mobileye® 8 Connect prevents and/or mitigates collisions by providing drivers with audio and visual warnings of potential hazards on the road. The DVXC4 continuously monitors and captures driving behavior while simultaneously providing real-time driver feedback. Rosco's Eye-Max LED provides illumination for better visibility for the driver during low light conditions. With the use of automated triggers, the Safe-T-Scope 360 gives drivers 2D and 3D views to cover all the blind zones around the school bus.
During the week of October 18th, Rosco participated in School Bus Safety Week. While this year's theme was "Be Safe, Know the Danger Zone," Rosco featured multiple safety tips on all of their social media pages to address the importance of school bus safety, in and around the bus. Safety tips included reminding drivers to be careful around railroad crossings because school buses are legally required to stop at them and another encouraged children to walk 10 feet in front of the hood of the bus to ensure drivers can see them. To see more Rosco safety tips, please visit their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn page.
Rosco is a leading global manufacturer of automotive vision safety products to the bus and truck marketplace with over 100 years of engineering and manufacturing experience. Founded in New York City in 1907 as a safety product manufacturer for automotive and aeronautical markets, Rosco moved to its current location in Queens, New York in 1974. Rosco products are designed and manufactured in the USA and include mission-critical driving safety aids such as interior and exterior mirrors, sun visors, backup and side view cameras, video recording systems, sensor products, and collision avoidance systems. Today, Rosco is the largest manufacturer of bus mirrors in North America and leads technological innovation in cameras, sensors, recording, and collision avoidance with artificial intelligence and cloud-based SaaS products dedicated to improving fleet management and driver productivity.
Rosco's staff has grown to over 275 employees in facilities totaling 175,000 square feet. Distinguished bus and truck manufacturers installing Rosco products on new vehicles include Freightliner / Thomas Built Buses, Blue Bird, Navistar/IC Bus, Collins Bus, REV Group Companies, Forest River Companies, and many others.
