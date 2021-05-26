ORLANDO, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, an internationally-recognized leader in orthopaedic care, is excited to announce an agreement with global health services company Cigna as part of its expansion into Orlando, Florida. The agreement, effective June 1, 2021, will allow Cigna customers to receive affordable, in-network care from Rothman Orthopaedics' team of highly-trained, subspecialized physicians.
"Rothman Orthopaedics is excited to expand our long-standing relationship with Cigna as we bring our expertise to Orlando as the innovative MSK solution to drive down unnecessary cost of care while improving patient access, quality and outcomes," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. "Our patients will always remain our top priority. We have such strong ties with Cigna in the Northeast, and we are thrilled that their Orlando members will have access to superior orthopaedic care utilizing in-network benefits."
"This agreement will provide our Orlando customers with additional access to value-based, quality care by the skilled practitioners in the Rothman Orthopaedics network," said Dean Mirabella, Cigna market president for North Florida. "Rothman Orthopaedic Institute shares our goals to make the healthcare experience simpler and more predictable for our Orlando clients and customers, and to help improve the health of the communities we serve."
Rothman Orthopaedics is the largest private orthopaedic practice in the US. Last year, Rothman announced its expansion into Central Florida as part of a partnership with AdventHealth. For more information, please visit RothmanFL.com.
About Rothman Orthopaedic Institute:
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is the largest musculoskeletal practice in the United States according to Becker's Review. A world-leader in the field of orthopaedics, Rothman Orthopaedics partners with health systems, hospitals and physicians to build enduring musculoskeletal systems of care in communities that are high-quality, compassionate, affordable and grounded in evidence-based medicine
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients in over 50 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and most recently in Central Florida through its new partnership with AdventHealth. Rothman also has surgical privileges at 58 facilities across the tristate region. With experts in nine orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.
Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the iconic Radio City Rockettes, The Big East Conference, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.
For more information about Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, please visit http://www.RothmanOrtho.com.
Media Contact
Alexandria Hammond, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, +1 (267) 339-3694, alex.hammond@rothmanortho.com
SOURCE Rothman Orthopaedic Institute