WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POV Sports Marketing announced today that it has been selected by Rothman Orthopaedic Institute to serve as its first-ever sports marketing agency of record to manage and activate its respective sports partnerships across its growing geographic footprint, as well as provide strategic counsel into future associations for the brand.
The women-owned, boutique firm founded by industry veteran Molly (Mullady) Arbogast in 2016 is dedicated to working alongside brands and properties to optimize their sports marketing solutions. POV Sports Marketing's team boasts decades of industry expertise in areas of sponsorship strategy, negotiation, management, activation, deal valuation, promotions and athlete endorsements. Rothman Orthopaedics joins the likes of Wawa, Firstrust Bank, Stroehmann Bakeries (BBU) and Axalta in placing their faith in the POV brand consulting team.
Providing care in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and now Florida, Rothman Orthopaedics, celebrating 52 years in private practice, has partnerships with the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia 76ers, Villanova University Athletics, Saint Joseph's University Athletics, the Big EAST Conference, The Radio City Rockettes, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) and several other valued community-based sports and entertainment partnerships.
"We're honored to partner with the highly-regarded leadership team at Rothman to bring their sports and entertainment portfolio to life. Nothing is more authentic in sports and entertainment than the orthopaedics partnerships forged with properties to deliver world-class orthopaedic care to athletes, performers and fans. We are excited to lead and inspire Rothman Orthopaedics' sports strategy, activation and vision moving forward," said POV's CEO Arbogast.
"We're beyond excited for the opportunity to collaborate with POV Sports Marketing as our first-ever sports marketing partner," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. "As the largest private practice in the U.S., Rothman Orthopaedics is always looking for new and innovative ways to increase our brand value as well as connect with potential patients through the sports partnership lens."
Leading Rothman Orthopaedics' business for POV Sports Marketing will be Senior Vice President Greg Coleman, who has extensive experience in strategy, negotiation, marketing and activation of properties within MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, USOC and college sports. Director Casey Cardillo will be providing the day-to-day management and activation planning for the account. She joined the POV brand team in September of 2022 after 11 years with the MLS Philadelphia Union.
About Rothman Orthopaedics:
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is the largest musculoskeletal practice in the United States according to Becker's Review. A world-leader in the field of orthopaedics, Rothman Orthopaedics partners with health systems, hospitals and physicians to build enduring musculoskeletal systems of care in communities that are high-quality, compassionate, affordable and grounded in evidence-based medicine.
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients in 39 locations and has surgical privileges at 71 facilities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Florida. With experts in nine orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedics is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.
Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedics is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the iconic Radio City Rockettes, The Big EAST Conference, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.
For more information about Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, please visit http://www.RothmanOrtho.com.
About POV:
POV Sports Marketing, a WBENC certified woman-owned agency, brings sports and entertainment partnerships to life, assisting brands and properties in all aspects of the "deal", from pre-contract valuations to gameday activation. Services include strategy development, deal evaluation, contract negotiation, asset/inventory valuation, partnership management, athlete negotiations, hospitality management. SponsorshipEdge™ is POV's proprietary suite of services designed to help sales organizations maximize sponsorship revenue and create effective processes, systems and sales strategies. It encompasses many facets ranging from sales negotiation and rate card valuation to sales advisory and a customized "Venue, Market & Revenue Report" tool for detailed analytics. To learn more about POV Sports Marketing, including the agency's client work and complete suite of services, visit POVSportsMarketing.com.
