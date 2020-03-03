PENNINGTON, N.J., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. John Abraham, an internationally recognized orthopaedic oncology surgeon, now offers advanced treatment options for rare bone and soft tissue cancers at Capital Health Cancer Center. As part of Capital Health's ongoing partnership with Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Dr. Abraham, founder of the Orthopaedic Oncology Service at Rothman Orthopaedics, now offers orthopaedic oncology services at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell. Dr. Abraham has 15 years of experience in dealing with bone and soft tissue sarcomas and metastatic cancer to the skeleton and has served as chief of Rothman's Orthopaedic Oncology Service for nearly 10 years.
"As we continue to expand our Cancer Center to provide care for a broader range of patients, it is exciting to partner with a specialized surgeon like Dr. Abraham," said Dr. Cataldo Doria, medical director of Capital Health Cancer Center. "As one of the nation's leading orthopaedic oncologists, he brings significant experience and extensive training from some of the most prestigious institutions in the country right here to our community so our patients can receive the best possible care closer to home."
Through its partnership with Rothman Orthopaedics, Capital Health now offers advanced surgical services, including limb-sparing techniques and bone/joint prostheses for bone sarcoma, complete surgical removal for soft tissue sarcoma and plastic/reconstructive options, minimally invasive prophylactic fixation (insertion of metal into the affected bone to strengthen it and prevent breaks), joint revision (replacement of joints that have failed as the result of cancer or due to significant bone loss), and fracture repair using metal pins, rods, screws, or plates to hold the damaged bone in place.
In addition to his expertise in managing sarcoma, Dr. Abraham deals with metastatic cancer to the bone. Cancer that starts in the breast, prostate, lung, kidney, or other sites can often spread to the bones. This can cause pain at first, but when a tumor gets large enough it can cause debilitating breaks called pathologic fractures and other complications. Dr. Abraham now provides a range of advanced surgical services for patients in the Mercer/Bucks County region who are living with bone and soft tissue cancer.
"Cancers that start in tissue such as bone, cartilage, muscle, nerves, and fat require very specialized care," said Dr. Abraham. "I'm excited to collaborate with the multidisciplinary team at Capital Health Cancer Center and offer the region's only Sarcoma Oncology program to treat these rare and potentially devastating tumors."
Dr. Abraham graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University and graduated with high honors from Yale School of Medicine, where he received the prestigious Nicholas Giarman Award for Cancer Research. He then returned to Harvard to complete an orthopaedic surgery residency, where he also completed his orthopaedic oncology fellowship based at Massachusetts General Hospital and Children's Hospital Boston.
Dr. Abraham was then elected to the faculty of the Dana Farber Cancer Center, one of the leading sarcoma centers in the world, where he served as their primary orthopaedic oncologist for five years. During this time, he was also a member of the arthroplasty service at the Brigham and Women's Hospital of Harvard Medical School in Boston, and developed significant expertise in joint replacement procedures and advanced revision procedures for failed hip and knee replacements. Dr. Abraham has also served as the director of the Jefferson Musculoskeletal Oncology Center at the Kimmel Cancer Center and was an associate professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University. Dr. Abraham has been named a "Top Doctor" in Philadelphia for 10 years and has been named as a "Best Doctor in America" by Best Doctors.
Dr. Abraham sees patients in Blue Bell, PA and Newtown, PA. To make an appointment with Dr. Abraham, please call 1-800-321-9999. To learn more about Capital Health Cancer Center, visit capitalhealth.org/cancer.