AURORA, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoviSys, a leading independent provider of comprehensive process automation, building automation and discrete manufacturing automation solutions, announces today the opening of an office in Jakarta, Indonesia as part of the company's continued expansion in Southeast Asia. During the past decade, RoviSys has supported customers from its regional headquarters in Singapore. This new location promotes continued growth throughout Indonesia and provides clients with a strong local support infrastructure at competitive market rates.
"There has been a significant uptick in business in Indonesia over the past couple of years and a large concentration of projects in the Jakarta region," said Bill Hurder, Managing Director of RoviSys Asia. "We anticipate 15-20% of 2021 sales to occur in Indonesia. The Jakarta office is strategic to supporting Data Center, Life Sciences and Consumer Packaged Goods markets and our local presence assures that our customers receive the globally recognized standards that RoviSys is known for."
The 2020 Go Digital Vision driven by the Indonesian government is expected to fuel digitalization throughout Indonesia as the population continues to adopt an inclusive digital economy. RoviSys helps make this vision reality, with proven experience implementing environmental and power management systems at sophisticated datacenters (tier 3 and 4) for global providers, and is able to support expansion into Indonesia as well as support existing facilities adopt international standards. Additionally, RoviSys delivers support for digital transformation efforts that enable local manufacturers connect to global supply chains.
"This new office will allow us to capitalize on digital transformation initiatives in Indonesia through infrastructure projects such as new Data Centers, as well as supporting manufacturing customers as they continue on their digitalization journey," commented Trung Ha Nguyen, Director of Operations. "Indonesia is the biggest market in South East Asia by population and is rich in talent, which we believe will be a significant asset to support our future growth."
RoviSys is actively searching for talented automation and software engineers. Within the year, 8-10 new engineers will be added to the team in Jakarta.
Address:
Wisma GKBI
39th Floor, Unit #2
Jl. Jend. Sudirman No. 28,
Jakarta 10210, Indonesia
Phone: +62 21 5799 8044
About RoviSys
The RoviSys Company is a leading independent provider of information management solutions, manufacturing automation solutions, control systems integration, building automation, discrete automation solutions and enterprise and industrial networks. Since 1989, we have built a reputation of quality and continuity, technical expertise, and attentive customer service. We are distinctly qualified to deliver solutions that drive productivity, improve product quality, increase asset utilization, and integrate technology for the Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Data Center, Building Management, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor industries. Offices are located across North America, and in Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Netherlands.
