MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and commented on the business considering the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Third Quarter 2020
On March 13, 2020 and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company voluntarily suspended its global cruise operation. The Company resumed limited cruise operations outside of the U.S. in July with three vessels from TUI cruises and two vessels from Hapag Lloyd, and in September, for a limited period, with one Silversea ship.
The Company reported US GAAP Net Loss for the third quarter of 2020 of $(1.3) billion or $(6.29) per share compared to US GAAP Net Income of $883.2 million or $4.20 per share in the prior year. The Company also reported Adjusted Net Loss of $(1.2) billion or $(5.62) per share for the third quarter of 2020 compared to Adjusted Net Income of $896.8 million or $4.27 per share in the prior year. The Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss for the quarter are the result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business.
Business Update
The Company continues to work with government and health authorities across the globe to address the unique public health challenges posed by COVID-19 and expects to re-start its global cruise operation in a phased manner. Recently, the Company received approval to sail from the Singaporean Government. As a result, the Company anticipates that Quantum of the Seas, a ship from the Royal Caribbean International fleet, will resume cruising from Singapore in December 2020.
These initial cruises will most likely take place with reduced guest occupancy, modified itineraries and enhanced health protocols developed in collaboration with governments and health authorities.
Health and Safety Protocols
In June 2020, the Company together with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. formed a panel of globally recognized medical and scientific experts named the Healthy Sail Panel ("HSP"). The HSP has spent the last months studying how to better protect the health and safety of guests and crew aboard cruise ships as well as the communities they serve. Through research and its relevant experience, the HSP concluded that cruising can prudently resume operations in a measured and controlled manner even during the pandemic with a robust set of science-backed protocols. To this end, the panelists have identified 74 recommendations across five focus areas. On September 21, 2020, the HSP submitted its recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") in response to a CDC request for public comment that will be used to inform future public health guidance and preventative measures relating to travel on cruise ships.
"The work of the Healthy Sail Panel has been thorough and comprehensive. We are grateful for its enormous dedication and passion, which has resulted in what has quickly become the seminal document in this arena. We are also grateful for the time the CDC and their observers have spent on this important topic with the Healthy Sail Panel," said Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO. "We understand the importance of getting this right and are preparing to put these plans to the test with a gradual and methodical return to service in the near future."
Update on Liquidity Actions and Ongoing Uses of Cash
Given the current environment, the Company continues to prioritize and bolster its liquidity, working to ensure it is well positioned for recovery. Since the last earnings call, the Company has taken further actions to enhance its liquidity, preserve cash and obtain additional financing. Among these latest efforts, the Company highlighted a $700M increase in liquidity through a 12-month commitment for a senior guaranteed 364-day facility and an approximate $1.15 billion increase in liquidity through a combination of a convertible bond issuance and a common stock public offering.
The Company estimates its cash burn to be, on average, in the range of approximately $250 million to $290 million per month during a prolonged suspension of operations. This range includes all interest expenses, ongoing ship operating expenses, administrative expenses, hedging costs, expected necessary capital expenditures (net of committed financings in the case of newbuilds) and excludes cash refunds of customer deposits, commissions, debt obligations and cash inflows from new and existing bookings. When the Company starts returning its fleet into service, it will incur incremental spend as it brings the ships out of their various levels of layup, returns the crew to the vessels, takes the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the recommended protocols and restarts its sales and marketing activities.
"We continue to aggressively manage our spend and take opportunistic actions to bolster our financial position," said Jason T. Liberty, executive vice president and CFO. "Moreover, we are optimistic that with the gradual resumption of cruise operations, our cash flow from operations will sequentially improve, driven by an increase in the inflow of customer deposits."
Liquidity and Financing Arrangements
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had liquidity of approximately $3.7 billion, including $3.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents and a $0.7 billion commitment from the 364-day facility, compared to $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2020. During the month of October 2020, the Company raised an additional $1.15 billion through a combination of convertible notes and the public offering of common stock, further improving its liquidity position.
The total cash spend for the third quarter was approximately $1.1 billion, mainly driven by ship operating expenses. These expenses sequentially declined each month within the quarter as the fleet achieved the desired levels of layup by end of August 2020. Our cash burn rate for the quarter was consistent with our previously announced range when excluding cash refunds of customer deposits, commissions, debt obligations, cash inflows from new and existing bookings and fees and collateral postings related to our financing and hedging activities.
The Company noted that as of September 30, 2020, the scheduled debt maturities for the remainder of 2020 and 2021, are $0.3 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.
Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be in the range of $270 million to $275 million.
Capital Expenditures and Capacity Updates
The expected capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2021 are $0.5 billion and $2.1 billion, respectively. These expenditures are mostly related to newbuild projects which have committed financing. As it relates to 2020, capital expenditures include Silver Moon to be delivered this week. For 2021, they include the delivery of Odyssey of the Seas during the first quarter and now they include the delivery of Silver Dawn during the fourth quarter which we had previously expected to be delayed to 2022.
COVID-19 has impacted shipyard operations which has resulted in delivery delays for newbuilds. The exact duration of the ship delivery delays is currently under discussion with the impacted shipyards.
Fuel Expense
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had hedged approximately 53%, 39%, 24% and 5% of its total projected metric tons of fuel consumption for the remainder of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively. The current suspension of our cruise operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in reductions to our forecasted fuel consumption. As of September 30, 2020, we had outstanding fuel swaps of 113,700 and 96,450 metric tons maturing in 2020 and 2021, respectively, that no longer hedge our forecasted fuel consumption. For the remainder of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, the annual average cost per metric ton of the fuel swap portfolio is approximately $396, $435, $514 and $580, respectively.
2020 Outlook
The Company's operation is still subject to the impact of COVID-19. Consequently, the Company cannot estimate its near or longer-term financial or operational results with reasonable certainty. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company expects to incur a net loss on both a US GAAP and adjusted basis for its fourth quarter and the 2020 fiscal year, the extent of which will depend on the timing and extent of the return to service.
2021 Outlook- Update on Bookings
Booking activity for the first half of 2021 is aligned with the Company's anticipated staggered resumption of cruises. The cumulative booked position for sailings in the second half of 2021 is within historical ranges with prices that are down slightly year-over-year when including the negative yield impact of bookings made with future cruise credits ("FCCs") and about flat when excluding them. Since our last business update, more than 65% of the 2021 bookings are new and the rest are due to the redemption of FCCs and the "Lift & Shift" program. The Company continues to provide guests who were booked on a suspended sailing with the option to request a refund, to receive an FCC, or to "lift and shift" their booking to the following year.
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $1.8 billion in customer deposits of which approximately 50% are FCCs and $180 million correspond to fourth quarter 2020 sailings. Approximately 50% of the guests booked on cancelled sailings have requested cash refunds.
Definitions
Selected Operational and Financial Metrics
Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share ("Adjusted EPS")
Represents Adjusted Net (Loss) Income attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. divided by weighted average shares outstanding or by diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as applicable. We believe that this non-GAAP measure is meaningful when assessing our performance on a comparative basis.
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income represents net (loss) income less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest excluding certain items that we believe adjusting for is meaningful when assessing our performance on a comparative basis. For the periods presented, these items included (i) asset impairment and credit losses recorded in 2020 as a result of the impact of COVID-19; (ii) equity investment impairment charges recorded in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the impact of COVID-19; (iii) currency translation losses recognized in connection with the ships classified as assets held-for-sale and that were subsequently sold, previously chartered to Pullmantur; (iv) the estimated cash refund expected to be paid to Pullmantur guests and other expenses incurred as part of the Pullmantur S.A reorganization ; (v) restructuring charges incurred in relation to the reduction in our U.S. workforce in 2020, the reorganization of our global sales and marketing structure and other initiatives expenses; (vi) the amortization of non-cash debt discount on the $1.15 billion convertible notes; (vii) loss on the extinguishment of debt; (viii) the amortization of the Silversea Cruises intangible assets resulting from the 2018 Silversea Cruises acquisition; (ix) the noncontrolling interest adjustment to exclude the impact of the contractual accretion requirements associated with the put option held by Heritage Cruise Holding Ltd.'s ("Heritage") prior to the July 2020 noncontrolling interest purchase; (x) the change in fair value in the Silversea Cruises contingent consideration; (xi) net insurance recoveries or costs related to the collapse of the drydock structure at the Grand Bahama Shipyard involving Oasis of the Seas; (xii) transaction costs related to the 2018 Silversea Cruises acquisition.
About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is the operating business name for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner of four global cruise vacation brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea and Azamara. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 62 ships with an additional 16 on order as of September 30, 2020. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.
Adjusted Measures of Financial Performance
This press release includes certain adjusted financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures under Securities and Exchange Commission rules, which we believe provide useful information to investors as a supplement to our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or US GAAP.
The presentation of adjusted financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP. These measures may be different from adjusted measures used by other companies. In addition, these adjusted measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Adjusted measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as do the corresponding US GAAP measures.
A reconciliation to the most comparable US GAAP measure of all adjusted financial measures included in this press release can be found in the tables included at the end of this press release.
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Passenger ticket revenues
$
3,204
$
2,344,779
$
1,487,077
$
6,072,599
Onboard and other revenues
(36,892)
842,071
687,590
2,360,649
Total revenues
(33,688)
3,186,850
2,174,667
8,433,248
Cruise operating expenses:
Commissions, transportation and other
(3,321)
488,921
342,632
1,279,010
Onboard and other
6,036
200,656
151,333
510,255
Payroll and related
119,213
263,993
693,480
799,094
Food
5,640
149,621
154,439
436,002
Fuel
53,815
177,677
327,275
519,772
Other operating
127,226
342,170
830,689
1,037,113
Total cruise operating expenses
308,609
1,623,038
2,499,848
4,581,246
Marketing, selling and administrative expenses
246,779
352,725
944,087
1,144,546
Depreciation and amortization expenses
317,139
320,295
961,226
924,180
Impairment and credit losses
89,899
—
1,354,514
—
Operating (Loss) Income
(996,114)
890,792
(3,585,008)
1,783,276
Other expense:
Interest income
5,017
5,625
15,757
21,751
Interest expense, net of interest capitalized
(259,349)
(102,038)
(571,149)
(313,757)
Equity investment (loss) income
(78,013)
103,654
(140,258)
170,393
Other expense
(10,853)
(7,668)
(127,537)
(34,537)
(343,198)
(427)
(823,187)
(156,150)
Net (Loss) Income
(1,339,312)
890,365
(4,408,195)
$
1,627,126
Less: Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest
7,444
7,125
22,332
21,375
Net (Loss) Income attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
$
(1,346,756)
$
883,240
$
(4,430,527)
1,605,751
(Loss) Earnings per Share:
Basic
$
(6.29)
$
4.21
$
(21.01)
$
7.67
Diluted
$
(6.29)
$
4.20
$
(21.01)
$
7.65
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
214,163
209,575
210,894
209,477
Diluted
214,163
210,121
210,894
210,032
Comprehensive (Loss) Income
Net (Loss) Income
$
(1,339,312)
$
890,365
$
(4,408,195)
$
1,627,126
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments
19,071
(15,510)
55,698
(7,683)
Change in defined benefit plans
(3,086)
(12,456)
(16,953)
(22,831)
Gain (loss) on cash flow derivative hedges
66,135
(265,224)
(110,139)
(288,115)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
82,120
(293,190)
(71,394)
(318,629)
Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(1,257,192)
597,175
(4,479,589)
1,308,497
Less: Comprehensive Income attributable to noncontrolling interest
7,444
7,125
22,332
21,375
Comprehensive (Loss) Income attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises
$
(1,264,636)
$
590,050
$
(4,501,921)
$
1,287,122
STATISTICS (1)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Passengers Carried
1,230
1,728,997
1,261,075
4,926,123
Passenger Cruise Days
5,424
11,863,189
8,653,799
33,746,534
APCD
5,424
10,733,254
8,437,003
31,031,274
Occupancy
100.0
%
110.5
%
102.6
%
108.8
%
(1)
Due to the three-month reporting lag, we include Silversea Cruises' result of operations from April 1 through June 30 for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and from October 1 through June 30 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
As of
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,016,788
$
243,738
Trade and other receivables, net of allowances of $47,396 and $5,635
165,225
305,821
Inventories
142,432
162,107
Prepaid expenses and other assets
197,195
429,211
Derivative financial instruments
10,155
21,751
Total current assets
3,531,795
1,162,628
Property and equipment, net
25,362,549
25,466,808
Operating lease right-of-use assets
584,477
687,555
Goodwill
809,471
1,385,644
Other assets, net of allowances of $73,156 and $0 at September 30, 2020
and December 31, 2019, respectively
1,540,518
1,617,649
Total assets
$
31,828,810
$
30,320,284
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Current portion of debt
$
870,027
$
1,186,586
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
102,251
96,976
Commercial paper
386,683
1,434,180
Accounts payable
421,023
563,706
Accrued interest
234,375
70,090
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
677,594
1,078,345
Derivative financial instruments
113,474
94,875
Customer deposits
1,820,038
3,428,138
Total current liabilities
4,625,465
7,952,896
Long-term debt
17,633,737
8,414,110
Long-term operating lease liabilities
546,494
601,641
Other long-term liabilities
694,520
617,810
Total liabilities
23,500,216
17,586,457
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
—
569,981
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; none outstanding)
—
—
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 242,502,983 and 236,547,842
2,425
2,365
Paid-in capital
4,329,557
3,493,959
Retained earnings
6,929,710
11,523,326
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(869,107)
(797,713)
Treasury stock (27,799,775 and 27,746,848 common shares at cost, September 30, 2020 and
(2,063,991)
(2,058,091)
Total shareholders' equity
8,328,594
12,163,846
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders' equity
$
31,828,810
$
30,320,284
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Operating Activities
Net (loss) income
$
(4,408,195)
$
1,627,126
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
961,226
924,180
Impairment and credit losses
1,354,514
—
Net deferred income tax (benefit) expense
(4,586)
4,664
Loss on derivative instruments not designated as hedges
64,541
24,229
Share-based compensation expense
29,871
51,256
Equity investment loss (income)
140,258
(170,393)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
54,887
24,154
Amortization of commercial paper notes discount
7,269
23,583
Amortization of debt discounts and premiums
29,061
265
Loss on extinguishment of secured senior term loan
41,109
6,326
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(45,126)
10,700
Currency translation adjustment losses
69,044
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables, net
133,769
(36,682)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
19,675
(13,640)
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
271,315
41,757
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable
(90,306)
51,011
Increase in accrued interest
164,284
50,011
(Decrease) increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities
(87,936)
81,026
(Decrease) increase in customer deposits
(1,608,355)
261,335
Dividends received from unconsolidated affiliates
2,215
148,285
Other, net
(4,789)
(2,125)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(2,906,255)
$
3,107,068
Investing Activities
Purchases of property and equipment
$
(1,573,241)
$
(2,341,895)
Cash received on settlement of derivative financial instruments
3,771
6,442
Cash paid on settlement of derivative financial instruments
(139,940)
(86,671)
Investments in and loans to unconsolidated affiliates
(87,943)
(6,889)
Cash received on loans to unconsolidated affiliates
15,581
27,697
Other, net
(6,921)
(1,028)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(1,788,693)
$
(2,402,344)
Financing Activities
Debt proceeds
$
12,672,189
$
3,080,564
Debt issuance costs
(348,118)
(42,491)
Repayments of debt
(3,430,245)
(3,424,339)
Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper notes
6,765,816
19,807,417
Repayments of commercial paper notes
(7,837,635)
(19,684,288)
Dividends paid
(326,421)
(439,543)
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
386
1,452
Other, net
(26,210)
(13,681)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
7,469,762
$
(714,909)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
$
(1,764)
$
(937)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
2,773,050
$
(11,122)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
243,738
287,852
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
3,016,788
$
276,730
Supplemental Disclosure
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest, net of amount capitalized
$
258,063
$
179,497
Non-cash Investing Activities
Notes receivable issued upon sale of property and equipment
$
53,419
$
—
Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and
$
13,603
$
—
Non-cash Financing Activities
Purchase of Silversea Cruises non-controlling interest
$
592,312
$
—
Termination of Silversea Cruises contingent consideration obligation
$
17,274
$
—
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.
NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION
(unaudited)
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share were calculated as follows (in thousands, except per share data):
Quarter Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net (Loss) Income attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
$
(1,346,756)
$
883,240
$
(4,430,527)
$
1,605,751
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
(1,204,350)
896,838
(2,797,335)
1,705,420
Net Adjustments to Net (Loss) Income attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
$
142,406
$
13,598
$
1,633,192
$
99,669
Adjustments to Net (Loss) Income attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.:
Impairment and credit losses (1)
$
89,899
$
—
$
1,354,514
$
—
Equity investment impairment (2)
—
—
39,735
—
Currency translation adjustment losses (3)
—
—
69,044
—
Pullmantur reorganization settlement (4)
—
—
21,637
—
Restructuring charges and other initiatives expense (5)
5,720
—
50,745
—
Convertible debt amortization of debt discount (6)
17,750
—
21,934
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt (7)
774
—
41,109
6,326
Amortization of Silversea Cruises intangible assets resulting from the 2018 Silversea Cruises
3,069
3,069
9,207
9,207
Noncontrolling interest adjustment (9)
25,715
8,508
72,331
43,082
Change in fair value of the Silversea contingent consideration (8)
(521)
—
(45,126)
10,700
Net insurance recoveries of Oasis of the Seas incident (10)
—
2,021
(1,938)
29,168
Transaction costs related to the 2018 Silversea Cruises acquisition (8)
—
—
—
1,186
Net Adjustments to Net (Loss) Income attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
$
142,406
$
13,598
$
1,633,192
$
99,669
(Loss) Earnings per Share - Diluted
$
(6.29)
$
4.20
$
(21.01)
$
7.65
Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share - Diluted
(5.62)
4.27
(13.26)
8.12
Net Adjustments to (Loss) Earnings per Share
$
0.67
$
0.07
$
7.75
$
0.47
Adjustments to (Loss) Earnings per Share:
Impairment and credit losses (1)
$
0.42
$
—
$
6.43
$
—
Equity investment impairment (2)
—
—
0.19
—
Currency translation adjustment losses (3)
—
—
0.33
—
Pullmantur reorganization settlement (4)
—
—
0.10
—
Restructuring charges and other initiatives expense (5)
0.03
—
0.24
—
Convertible debt amortization of debt discount (6)
0.08
—
0.10
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt (7)
—
—
0.20
0.03
Amortization of Silversea Cruises intangible assets resulting from the 2018 Silversea Cruises
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.04
Noncontrolling interest adjustment (9)
0.12
0.04
0.34
0.20
Change in fair value of the Silversea contingent consideration (8)
—
—
(0.21)
0.05
Net insurance recoveries of Oasis of the Seas incident (10)
—
0.01
(0.01)
0.14
Transaction costs related to the 2018 Silversea Cruises acquisition (8)
—
—
—
0.01
Net Adjustments to (Loss) Earnings per Share
$
0.67
$
0.07
$
7.75
$
0.47
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
214,163
210,121
210,894
210,032
(1)
Represents asset impairment and credit losses recorded in 2020 as a result of the impact of COVID-19.
(2)
Represents equity investment asset impairment, primarily for our investment in Grand Bahama Shipyard, recorded in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the impact of COVID-19.
(3)
Represents currency translation losses recognized in connection with the ships classified as assets held-for-sale and that were subsequently sold, previously chartered to Pullmantur.
(4)
Represents estimated cash refunds expected to be paid to Pullmantur guests and other expenses incurred as part of the Pullmantur S.A reorganization.
(5)
Represents restructuring charges incurred in relation to the reduction in our U.S. workforce in 2020 and the reorganization of our international sales and marketing structure and other initiatives expenses.
(6)
Represents the amortization of non-cash debt discount on the $1.15 billion convertible notes.
(7)
In 2020, represents the loss on the extinguishment of the $2.2 billion Senior Secured Term Loan. In 2019, represents the loss on the extinguishment of the $700 million 364-day loan related to the 2018 Silversea Cruises acquisition and the remaining balance of the unsecured term loan originally incurred in 2010 to purchase Allure of the Seas.
(8)
Related to the 2018 Silversea Cruises acquisition.
(9)
Adjustment made to exclude the impact of the contractual accretion requirements associated with the put option held by the Silversea Cruises noncontrolling interest prior to the July 2020 noncontrolling interest purchase.
(10)
Amount includes net insurance recoveries related to the collapse of the drydock structure at the Grand Bahama Shipyard involving Oasis of the Seas.