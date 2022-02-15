NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, has appointed Gary S. Kaminsky as Senior Counsel in the Cannabis Industry Practice Group. While he will be based in the firm's New York City office, Kaminsky's real world legal, compliance and operational expertise significantly enhances RCCB's national cannabis practice.
Mr. Kaminsky brings over thirty-five years of experience in legal regulatory compliance, with the past six focused intently in the cannabis industry. Throughout his career, Mr. Kaminsky has developed and implemented regulatory enterprise risk management infrastructure for asset management companies, broker-dealers and other financial institutions and more recently has utilized that experience to do the same for companies investing and operating in the legal cannabis industry.
"Having known Gary for more than a decade, we are eager to welcome him to our team," said Roger J. Braunfeld, Partner. "Gary's background is a perfect fit for the RCCB model. Not only does he possess impressive legal skills and knowledge, but his 'hands on' operational experience and industry relationships are a significant value that will facilitate opportunities for clients in connection with the complex licensing and regulatory environment. His knowledge of this industry is an amazing addition to our national cannabis practice."
Mr. Kaminsky's distinguished career began as a senior attorney with the Enforcement Division of the U.S. SEC in Washington. He was also co-founder, COO, CCO and General Counsel for two alternative investment fund companies and CCO and Counsel for Susquehanna Investment Group, a leading proprietary trading firm, preceded by a position as a securities and regulatory attorney with an Am Law 200 firm. Most recently, Mr. Kaminsky has advised US multi-state operators and other companies across the supply chain in the cannabis industry. He is frequently turned to as an information resource by state and federal regulators and law enforcement.
"RCCB's methodology for creating an entrepreneurial environment, where lawyers can thrive and advise clients on practical legal matters is very important to me," said Kaminsky. "I've known a couple of the founding partners and other attorneys at the firm for many years and am eager to work even closer with them in helping our clients succeed. The legal cannabis industry is relatively new and will continue to evolve in ways that will require sophisticated and experienced legal advice. I could not be more excited to join this firm."
Mr. Kaminsky currently serves as Chief Regulatory Advisor for the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp, chairing its CBD Task Force and a founding member of its Cannabis Beverage and Capital Markets councils. He is a frequent contributor on cannabis industry issues.
About Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC
