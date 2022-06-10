RPM Healthcare announced the expansion of their Care Coach Team to bring remote patient monitoring (RPM) to thousands of patients at practices from New York to California. Leveraging RPM Healthcare's comprehensive RPM solution, RPM365, company leadership is excited to extend their growing connected care programs.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RPM Healthcare announced the expansion of their Care Coach Team to bring remote patient monitoring (RPM) to thousands of patients at practices from New York to California. Leveraging RPM Healthcare's comprehensive RPM solution, RPM365, company leadership is excited to extend their growing connected care programs.
"We're thrilled to continue to extend healthcare beyond the office with the addition of great new members to our team," said Irina Koyfman, Chief Population Health Officer at RPM Healthcare. "Their robust training encourages looking at patients holistically, utilizing a patient-centric approach."
The RPM365 Care Coach Team is managed and staffed by licensed nursing professionals who use a multi-channel approach to communicate directly with patients to keep them engaged in the program. They answer patient questions and guide them with strategies to ensure adherence with their provider's recommendations.
"Our company realized early on that connecting patients with their providers between visits was the missing link in patient care," said Eric Jensen, RPM Healthcare's CEO. "We're delighted to see that our Care Coach Team is able to bring a personal touch to the process that goes beyond just sending patient health data."
About RPM Healthcare
The RPM365 remote patient monitoring solution is RPM Healthcare's latest offering, following our founders' more than 30 years of experience in providing tools and education to better connect patients with their healthcare providers.
