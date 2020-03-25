SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RPX Corporation today announced that it secured licensing rights to more than 5,000 patents from Thomson Licensing SAS and Technicolor SA, a provider of services and products for the communication, media, and entertainment industries. Under this agreement, RPX will have the right to license the patents to a subset of current RPX members and has reserved time-limited rights to license additional and future members.
"2020 is off to a rapid start as we continue to build on RPX's track record of concluding significant transactions that provide predictability and cost-effective license rights to RPX members. This latest transaction with Thomson underscores the value of the RPX model," said Dan McCurdy, Chief Executive Officer of RPX.
ABOUT RPX
RPX Corporation is the leading provider of patent risk solutions, offering defensive buying, acquisition syndication, patent intelligence, insurance services and advisory services. Since its founding in 2008, RPX has introduced efficiency to the patent market by providing a rational alternative to litigation. The San Francisco-based company's pioneering approach combines principal capital, deep patent expertise, and client contributions to generate enhanced patent buying power. By acquiring patents and patent rights, RPX helps to mitigate and manage patent risk for its growing client network.
ABOUT TECHNICOLOR
www.technicolor.com
