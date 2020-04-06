IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RRDS, Inc., Southern California based federal contractor, is a solution-based systems integrator, known to provide custom-procurement, logistics and program management services to the Department of Defense, Department of State, intelligence community, various federal agencies and ally nations across the world.
This contract is awarded to RRDS by the Department of Justice, Bureau of Prisons for the supply of made-to-measure stab resistant armor, vests, and accessories for Correctional Staff within the Federal Prison System.
Message from Fred Bouman, Senior Vice President of RRDS' Federal Business Vertical: "This IDIQ award comes at a time when our country is undergoing a difficult period in our history, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important to remember that the women and men tasked with keeping our nation secure continue to need this essential personal protective equipment to safely perform their job duties. RRDS remains dedicated at all times to ensuring we serve those who serve the public good."
