NEW YORK , Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies, today announced that Łukasz Włodarczyk has been appointed to the newly created position of VP of Programmatic Ecosystem Growth & Innovation. In his new role, Łukasz will be responsible for projects and activities related to the company's development of the programmatic ecosystem in the Open Internet, along with strengthening RTB House's leading position in shaping the digital landscape following the replacement of cookies by other mechanisms.
RTB House has emerged as a key leader in the development of advertising solutions for the cookieless web. Under Włodarczyk's leadership, RTB House is the first DSP to successfully use Privacy Sandbox's FLEDGE simulation, globally buying real advertising impressions.
RTB House invites all marketers, developers, and members of the press to follow the company's innovative work around cookieless solutions at https://blog.rtbhouse.com
"Over the last two years, RTB House has been committed to creating deep learning-based privacy preserving advertising solutions that enable marketers around the world to target consumer groups in the right context," said Włodarczyk. "With the imminent demise of cookies, RTB House is best positioned to provide marketers with a future-centric solution for effective advertising. Through this new position, I look forward to leading RTB House's efforts to work on long term and sustainable advertising methods for both consumers and digital market participants around the world."
Łukasz Włodarczyk previously held the position of Director of Global Inventory Partnerships at RTB House, and has played a key role in leading the business partnerships with inventory suppliers and the company's cookieless education.
About RTB House:
RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands and agencies worldwide. Its proprietary ad buying engine is the first in the world to be powered entirely by Deep Learning algorithms, enabling advertisers to generate outstanding results and reach their goals at every stage of the funnel.
Founded in 2012, the RTB House team comprises 750+ specialists in over 30 locations around the globe. It serves more than 2,000 campaigns for clients across the EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions.
After successfully deploying Deep Learning into 100 percent of its algorithms in 2018, RTB House has continued its research in the field of AI. The AI Marketing Lab and Creative Lab were set up as new divisions of the company focused on inventing and advancing MarTech products. As a result of their work, in 2020 the company introduced their AI Full-Funnel Marketing solution and Streaming Video Ads solution, lifting brand communication to the next level.
