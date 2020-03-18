SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical biotherapeutics company developing epitope selective therapies to improve outcomes for cancer and serious autoimmune disease patients, today announced the appointment of Ramesh Baliga, Ph.D., as the Company's Chief Science Officer. Dr. Baliga has a remarkable track record leading drug discovery initiatives across multiple target classes, therapeutic areas, and diverse modalities.
"Ramesh's breadth of experience and creativity will have a profound impact as we advance our discovery campaigns and expand our platform capabilities," said Isaac J. Bright, MD, RubrYc's co-founder and CEO. "The insights and leadership that Ramesh provides will drive additional capabilities and accelerate progress of our research programs as we continue pre-clinical development of our pipeline assets and graduate to drugging more challenging target families."
Dr. Baliga is a successful biotechnology executive with experience discovering and developing a diverse array of biologics. Prior to joining RubrYc, he served as the Vice President of Discovery Biology at IGM Biosciences, building a disruptive platform and talented team that was crucial to IGM Biosciences securing its IND and completing its IPO in 2019. Prior to IGM Biosciences, Ramesh was Founder and CSO of Extend Biopharma, where he created a novel platform for discovery and manufacture of site-specifically labeled Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and next generation biologics. Previously, Dr. Baliga spent nearly a decade leading drug discovery initiatives and building drug discovery platforms, with increasing measures of responsibility at Sutro Biopharma, Catalyst Biosciences, and Cytokinetics. Dr. Baliga completed his undergraduate and Master's degree at the Indian Institute of Technology (Mumbai), before earning his Ph.D. at Caltech, and postdoctoral studies at Yale University.
"RubrYc is a young, dynamic pre-clinical startup that is poised to make significant advances in epitope-specific antibody discovery. RubrYc has built a novel platform leveraging convergence of machine learning and computational biology and I am excited to support the Company's growth," said Ramesh Baliga, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer at RubrYc. "I look forward to working with such a strong team to refine the RubrYc platform and help bring their epitope specific antibodies with differentiated modes of action through pre-clinical studies and to patients in need."
About RubrYc Therapeutics
RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company applying proprietary machine-learning and computational biology solutions to discover epitope-selective biotherapeutics. Inspired by recent advances in molecular library synthesis, massively parallel screening and computing, RubrYc is forging a new path for information-driven discovery of therapeutic antibodies.
Founded in 2017, RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc. emerged as the exclusive biotherapeutic partner of immunomics leader HealthTell, Inc. In April 2018, RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc., spun out of HealthTell, and has leveraged the RubrYc Discovery Engine technology to advance proprietary discovery programs, and to partner with top-tier pharmaceutical companies that share our mission to expand therapeutic options and improve outcomes with novel, epitope-targeted biotherapeutics. RubrYc is backed by a strong syndicate of investors, including Third Point Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, and Vital Venture Capital. The Company is based in San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.rubryc.com.
Media Contact
Isaac J. Bright, MD
CEO
RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc.
info@rubryc.com