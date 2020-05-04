TORONTO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) announces that it has declared a dividend in the amount of CA$0.38 per share on its common shares, payable on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2020.

About Russel Metals
Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution and processing companies in North America.  It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Wirth, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Valve Services, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe & Supply, Couleur Aciers, DuBose Steel, Elite Supply Partners, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

