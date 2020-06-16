LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Paul Ballman has joined the firm to lead its Leadership and Succession Practice in the EMEA Region. Paul will work with clients to deliver assessments and solutions to complex challenges faced by leadership teams across the globe. Based in London, Ballman joins Russell Reynolds Associates with more than 20 years of leadership, training and succession planning experience across a range of industries and regions.
Anthony Abbatiello, Global Head of Leadership and Succession Consulting for Russell Reynolds Associates, said, "We are delighted to welcome Paul to our leadership team. His track record, both within organizations and as a senior external advisor, clearly demonstrates his insight and ability to counsel clients on leadership issues across business functions.
"We are market leaders in this area, and as an experienced business psychologist, Paul is the perfect candidate to take on the directorship of this region. We are looking forward to Paul growing and developing this team in his new role."
Dr. Matthias Oberholzer, who leads the firm's Europe, Middle East and Africa Region, added, "Paul has an impressive background and his knowledge and hands-on experience will be a great asset to our clients. The demands placed on leaders are ever changing, and companies should be continually assessing how well positioned they are to meet future challenges. Paul joining the firm means we are even better equipped to work with organizations on their succession plans."
Ballman joins from OpenBook Insights, a global business insights consultancy, which he founded. Prior to this, he spent time with the Cabinet Office of the UK Government and as Head of Leadership Development for Vodafone UK, having previously spent nearly two decades in leadership roles for a global leadership advisory firm. He holds a BSc in social psychology from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a PhD in psychology from Birkbeck College, University of London.
About Russell Reynolds Associates
Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com