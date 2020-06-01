HOLLAND, Mich., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutherford & Associates is the creator of eoStar, a comprehensive ERP route accounting software for global modern beverage distribution organizations, announced today that Erich Colberg has joined the executive team as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Erich is a top-performing enterprise sales leader and an award-winning senior executive with over 20 years of leadership experience in the enterprise software solutions space. His depth of industry knowledge and his proven ability to build high-performance teams will be a key in accelerating the company's growth, structure, and direction in both operating and strategic matters. Prior to joining R&A, Erich gained expertise growing and leading high-performance sales teams at Infor, Linkfresh, IndustryBuilt, Intuit, and was the co-founder of JetStar Courier Transportation & Logistics
Responsible for leading and managing the organization's sales and marketing initiatives, Erich will oversee sales business process and funnel management as a core discipline of the organization. He will be the Sales and Marketing champion to build awareness and rally the company around client focused initiatives to drive sales and position the company as a leader in the beverage RAS and WMS markets.
"Erich brings a high-level of energy and enthusiasm to the organization, with a proven record of building strong, profitable client relationships. His entrepreneurial background and expertise as a top individual contributor and sales leader is an outstanding addition to our executive team. This is an exciting time for us. It's my expectation that Erich will make significant contributions to our company and to all those that work with him," said Jim Clishem, Chief Executive Officer.
About Rutherford & Associates
Founded in 1986, Rutherford and Associates provides comprehensive ERP software solutions to many of the most successful food and beverage direct store delivery operations in the world. Rutherford's software, which includes eoStar®, eoTouch®, eoWarehouse®, and eoStarOne® provides crystal clear visibility into a modern distribution organization's KPIs, facilitating increased market penetration and better operational efficiency throughout their organization.